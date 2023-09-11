After Battisti, almost silence. A true Mogolian can only be allergic to the replacement of Mogullyricist and poet of his lyrics, with rightly reluctant Pasquale Panella which, driven by Baptists (he told him: I will consider the lyrics you send me perfect, only if I understand absolutely nothing about them) has defaced and ridiculed almost all of the always splendid music of Mozart of pop music. The bewilderment of the first impact was followed by irritation and anger, increased by the reading of articles in which the critics, in order not to appear unintelligent and not open to new things, praised the phonetic experimentalism of the highly intelligent jumbles of words in Italian-Esperanto.

Panella should know, or remember, who was the greatest admirer of the imagination, of the originality of Mogul, supporting the unsurpassable nature of his artistic achievements. Who, with facts, not with words and unprovable interpretations, supported and demonstrated Mogol’s non-substitutability in interpreting atmospheres and nuances of the music of the greatest innovator of pop music? It was, without a doubt, Lucio Battisti who demonstrated, by moving on to the incomprehensible, masked with flashes of comprehensible light, scattered here and there, that Mogol was unsurpassed in speaking understandable and in associating the most appropriate thoughts with his very variable musical atmospheres, with words set in the music.

No one in the world could have replaced Mogol in writing both true, serious and original and humorous lyrics, full of madness (guy Innocent escapes). No one would have been able to describe the modern psychoses, the tragicomic claims of the “desperate man” and the real and surreal atmospheres that he, Battisti, knew how to invent with an originality and freshness that no one else was and still is capable of creating .

For various reasons, however, he had decided to ending the perfect and miraculous partnership, the poetic-musical symbiosis with Mogol. Economic reason: he rightly demanded that the legal percentages of the SIAE be applied between musician and lyricist, which Mogol had wanted at 50% each. All over the world the musician is entitled to considerably more (we are at 70%) because it is known that a song with good music and weak or painful lyrics. it can be successful (see also the Beatles) but the opposite never happens, except in political songs.

