Automobili Pininfarina unveiled a one-of-a-kind model during Monterey Car Week: the Battista Targamerica, the world’s first custom-built electric hypercar delivered to a customer.

The Battista Targamerica made its world premiere at The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering, as part of the American motor show.

Unique specimen

This is the first bespoke customer-commissioned car from Automobili Pininfarina and reflects the brand’s philosophy of ‘Dream Cars, Made Real’. Created for a renowned car collector and current Battista owner, the design team worked closely with the client to inspire and create an extensive list of personalisations that help it stand out as a unique technical and design statement.

The Baptist made to measure

Hand-built by the craftsmen at the Cambiano atelier in collaboration with Pininfarina SpA, it is a complete expression of its owner’s personality, reflecting their individuality and history, their tastes, interests and unique life story. Soon after the event, the car was added to one of the world’s finest private and highly curated collections of rare, classic and modern performance icons. The Battista Targamerica features a striking silver and blue colour scheme along with a meticulous body redesign to match the roofless profile and deliver a unique open-top driving experience. It also incorporates elements of Automobili Pininfarina’s award-winning PURA design philosophy, a futuristic vision of timeless luxury. In common with every Battista, it is a one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted masterpiece and a reflection of the owner’s personality.