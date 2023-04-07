For 25 years, after that unforgettable accident, Battista Berra lived in a wheelchair. The “giant” of rugby is dead

The rugby world mourns the loss of Baptista Berra. The 55-year-old man from Mantua had had an accident when he was 30 years old, on the rugby field and since that day, he has been in a wheelchair.

Battista Berra was playing a match for the Serie A2 Italian Cup between the Rugby Viadana teams, of which he was a member, and Cariparma Piacenza. In a few moments the unpredictable and the unthinkable happened. A melee overwhelmed him. The boy was crushed under his teammates and opponents. A scene that happened before the eyes of his wife and children, who were in the audience.

After that incident, the terrible news had arrived: quadriplegic for life.

The numerous interventions to which the man was forced to undergo were of no use. But he has always been able to count on the affection and love of many people, especially his teammates, who have not never abandoned.

For 25 years, man has lived on wheelchair and no one has ever forgotten that rugby match.

Today, the rugby world is mourning the news of his passing. Many are showing affection and closeness tohis wife Sandra and her children, now grown up. One of them is a referee in the same sport his dad loves.

The message from Battista Berra’s teammates

Despite his condition, he had never left his passion and his companions. It was they who remembered him on social media with moving words:

This is how we want to remember you: smiling. We loved you and we love you so much, your smile is already missing and as soon as we saw you immediately pranking you. Rest in peace Our yellow and black warrior.

For the day of the funeral, the family asked donations instead of flowers. Funds that will be allocated to encourage youth rugby of Mantua.