Automobili Pininfarina has revealed an exclusive one-off Battista, its electric hyper GT, dubbed “A Piece of Cambiano in California.” The custom-built car celebrates the brand’s hometown of Cambiano, with the model among the brand’s major new reveals at Monterey Car Week.

What’s New at Monterey Car Week

“A Piece of Cambiano in California”, the original name of the car, a tribute to the location of the atelier where each model is meticulously handcrafted, respecting the wishes of the clients, just like in this case. Following the world premieres of the B95 Gotham and the Battista Targamerica, Automobili Pininfarina wanted to showcase the infinite possibilities offered by the brand’s personalization program.

A special Baptist

Several elements of the car are linked to the Italian city on the outskirts of Turin and are brought to life in the design. These include the livery on the lower part of the active rear wing, which combines a map of the Cambiano region with a stylised diagram of the Battista’s production line. Similar images have been laser-engraved onto the bespoke door plaques, which also feature unique lettering: “Where Everything Starts” and “Fatto Con Amore in Italia” (Made with Love in Italy). This Battista also illustrates how each customer has the option to select their own Vehicle Identification Number (VIN or chassis number) to further personalise their car. Its unique 17-digit code ends in 020, a reference to the Cambiano postal district of 10020. The car’s two seats are also unique. It is the first time the monochrome ‘dogtooth’ design from the B95 barchetta showcar, revealed at last year’s Monterey Car Week, has been used on a production vehicle.

Automobili Pininfarina’s comment

“With its unique and intimate connection to Cambiano, this Battista holds a truly special place in the hearts of all of us at Automobili Pininfarina – explained Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer of Automobili Pininfarina – We have lovingly curated a car that proudly displays the unmatched refinement and finesse of our design heritage dating back nearly 95 years. This unique livery celebrates the talent and dedication of our designers, engineers and craftsmen, who work in Cambiano to pursue our brand vision: Dream Cars, Made Real.”

Initiatives dedicated to customers

Following its unveiling at Monterey Car Week, the one-of-a-kind Battista was transported to Californian dealer partner Automobili Pininfarina Newport Beach, where it joined other Battistas and their owners for a special celebration of the road-going hypercar. Finally, it will be delivered to its final resting place, a unique and highly desirable addition to a car connoisseur’s private collection. During the US show, the marque also hosted the first-ever Battista Owners’ Parade as part of Monterey Car Week, with 10 vehicles taking a drive around the roads surrounding the California peninsula.