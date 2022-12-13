The ruling party will be able to rewrite school books as many times as it wants, but not history. Florestan.

After Marcelo Ebrard’s proposal to carry out a series of debates between the presidential candidates of Morena, ahead of the survey in September to choose his presidential candidate, the support positions of Claudia Sheinbaum, Adán Augusto López Hernández and Ricardo Monreal followed. , debates that López Obrador had endorsed that same day.

But both Sheinbaum and López Hernández rejected from the beginning the other approach: leave their posts no later than February. Both of them flatly said no. She saying that hers was a position of popular election, and he, because of the high severity of his role in the presidential cabinet, which he also coordinates.

On Saturday, Ebrard met in Monterrey with Mario Delgado, leader of Morena, to formalize the proposal that he had advanced to me on Monday.

And then something changed. Sheinbaum seemed to correct his yes to the debate in El Financiero, because now the priority is the June elections in the states of Mexico and Coahuila, and López Hernández, because it would fall into the crime of early campaign acts, and suggested that they debate when they already were pre-candidates, that is, around July, otherwise they would be violating the Constitution, and he said: Imagine what the Secretary of Foreign Relations is going to discuss with the Secretary of the Interior or with the Head of Government or with the leader of the senate? These are not the times of political projects, these are the times of the president.

And even there the proposal that Ebrard is not going to release.

When Delgado answers, we will know if it was President López Obrador or the other candidates who said no to the debates.

remnants

1. SURVEY.- Finally it was Senator Armando Guadiana and not the favorite, Undersecretary Ricardo Mejía, who according to a poll will be Morena’s candidate for the government of Coahuila. The announcement was made yesterday by Mario Delgado. But Mejía did not know the results. We will see if he did it or not with the support of López Obrador. If they reverse it, yes; to keep them, no. But then he will have to go;

2. LANDING.- Unlike the presidents of Colombia and Chile, whose official planes landed on a military platform at AIFA, Joe Biden’s Air Force One will arrive on the 9th at what was the presidential hangar, where all his predecessors. The Secret Service is not one to switch strategic destinies; Y

3. LETTER.- The president of Mexico, along with those of Argentina, Bolivia and Colombia, reiterated their demand for Pedro Castillo to return to the presidency of Peru, from which he was deposed by Congress after announcing a self-coup. This pronouncement reveals the regional distances and the absence of most of the continent’s presidents, including Lula da Silva.

See you tomorrow, but in private.