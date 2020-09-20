England all-rounder Sam Curran has said that he was in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain ‘Genius’ by sending him to bat in the first match of the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians here. Mahendra Singh was ‘shocked’ by Dhoni’s (MS Dhoni) decision. The 22-year-old all-rounder played a key role in CSK’s 5-wicket win in the first match of the tournament.

After effective bowling, Kuran played a six-ball 18-run knock to help the team reach the target. After the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja as the fourth wicket, Dhoni surprised everyone by sending Karan to bat before him while the team needed 29 runs off 17 balls.

Karan said during the post-match award distribution ceremony, ‘To be honest, I was surprised that I was sent to bat. He (Dhoni) is a genius and of course he must have done it by thinking something. ‘ He said, ‘We targeted that over (18th over) and I went with the mentality of hitting six or getting out. Sometimes it works and sometimes it does not.

Karan, who arrived in the UAE this week along with other players from England and Australia after taking part in the limited-overs series at home, also spoke on the change in the situation. He said, ‘There are quite different (circumstances). I was accustomed to being in a biologically safe environment with the England team. But it was somewhat different if IPL was accustomed to seeing a large number of viewers. I did not meet many people and after coming a day earlier today was directly in the team bus. It was a good thing. ‘