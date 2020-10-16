In the 30th match of IPL 2020, the name of Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa has been recorded in IPL history. There are some cricketers in the IPL who have seen a generation, including the name of Robin Uthappa. But he achieved a feat in this match against Delhi Capitals when Ryan Parag stepped to the crease to bat with him.

Robin Uthappa also batted with Ryan Parag’s father 16 years ago. But now the difference is that Uthappa played the match against Ryan’s father then. Ryan’s father Parag Das and Robin Uthappa met face to face 16 years ago. Robin was then heading the Karnataka Cricket Association. While Ryan’s father Parag Das was part of the Assam Cricket Association.

Ryan Parag came in to bat on the field after the fall of Rajasthan’s fourth wicket in the form of Sanju Samson. Now Robin Uthappa and Ryan Pollen were at the crease. There was a 13-run partnership between the two for the fifth wicket. However, pollen could only score one run. Parag, along with Rahul Tewatia, won the team in the last match, but he was run out in a misunderstanding with Uthappa in this match. After this, Nokhia dismissed Uthappa (32) on the third ball of the 18th over.

Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs

Nokhia dismissed Uthappa (32) and put Rajasthan in trouble. Rajasthan needed 25 runs in two overs and both these batsmen had the ability to make them. Archer was then dismissed by Cagiso Rabada on the fourth ball of the 19th over. He could only score one run. Rajasthan were to score 22 runs in the last over, but Teotia failed. He returned unbeaten after scoring 14 runs. Shreyas Gopal also remained unbeaten with six runs with him. Rajasthan were able to score 148 runs after playing the entire over. He lost his eight wickets.

In this way, Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs. In the match played at Dubai International Stadium, Delhi scored 161 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs on the basis of half centuries of Shikhar Dhawan and captain Shreyer Iyer.

read this also-

Chris Gayle becomes the first player in T20 cricket to score 10,000 runs with the help of fours and sixes

KXIP vs RCB: Mohammad Shami registered his special record after dismissing two veterans