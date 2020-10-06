Highlights: Power failure in Uttar Pradesh due to the workload of electricity workers

Yogi Adityanath took matter into cognizance, meeting with Energy Minister

According to media sources, the meeting of ministers and secretaries held at CM residence

Lucknow

The work boycott of electricity workers in Uttar Pradesh has caused a great outcry against privatization from Noida to Ballia. Due to lack of electricity after being in the dark overnight, people now have access to water to drink. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken the matter into consideration.

Media reports said that a meeting is going on at the house of CM Yogi with the officials of the department including the Energy Minister, the Chief Energy Secretary on Tuesday. Discussions are continuing in the meeting to discuss the situation arising out of the strike and to find a way out of it. According to the information, the important meeting regarding the power crisis will be through video conferencing at 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

In addition to the Chief Secretary and DGP, the DM, ADG Zone, IG and Commissioner will attend the meeting to be held through video conferencing. Instructions will also be given regarding law and order in the meeting. Explain that earlier on Monday, Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma announced to withdraw the proposal of privatization of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam among the employees and signed a memorandum of understanding.

Energy Minister withdraws decision to privatize

However, there is still no agreement between the UP Power Corporation and the electrical workers. The UPPCL chairman has not signed the MoU despite the direction of Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma. He has asked for time to consider the consent form. In such a situation, the electricity employees have expressed their displeasure that even the bureaucrats are not accepting the Yogi government. In such a situation, the scope of work boycott can be increased.

Angry of people upset due to power failure

Please tell that in many districts of Uttar Pradesh, against the privatization, the power workers have declared a work boycott. At the same time, due to this, ordinary people who are facing inconvenience have also opened their front. Fed up with the ongoing power cuts since Monday afternoon, people staged a road blockade. There have been incidents of people’s protests in areas like Varanasi, Prayagraj and Meerut.