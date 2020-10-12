Kangana shared a photo of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and wrote a funny dialog with it. The post reads, ‘Power cut in Mumbai, meanwhile the government of Maharashtra… Kangana.’ It seems clear that Kangana is once again mocking the Maharashtra government when the power goes out. Nearly 3000 people have retweeted this tweak of Kangana by the time the news is written.
Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “The whole city is struggling with power cut.” Along with this, he has also appealed to maintain peace.
Let us know that electricity is not coming anywhere in South, Central and North Mumbai. There are reports of multiple tripping from Kalwa to Padghe adjoining Thane. 380 MW power supply has come to a standstill.
