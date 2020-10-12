Due to lightning in Mumbai on Monday morning, there has been a panic in the entire metropolis. Just after a moment of power failure, the entire city came to a standstill and people started giving their feedback on Twitter. Kangana Ranaut, who is very active on Twitter, has quickly given her reaction on social media. Amitabh Bachchan has also tweeted about the power cut.

Kangana Ranaut has once again targeted the Maharashtra government as soon as the lightning strikes. Kangana Ranaut, who has been fiercely maimed by the Maharashtra government, has made a very funny tweet by imitating Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue in the film ‘Fear’ style.

Kangana shared a photo of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and wrote a funny dialog with it. The post reads, ‘Power cut in Mumbai, meanwhile the government of Maharashtra… Kangana.’ It seems clear that Kangana is once again mocking the Maharashtra government when the power goes out. Nearly 3000 people have retweeted this tweak of Kangana by the time the news is written.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “The whole city is struggling with power cut.” Along with this, he has also appealed to maintain peace.

Let us know that electricity is not coming anywhere in South, Central and North Mumbai. There are reports of multiple tripping from Kalwa to Padghe adjoining Thane. 380 MW power supply has come to a standstill.