Battery waste will collapse in 2023 (-52%)

In 2023 Erion Energy – Erion System Consortium dedicated to the management of Waste Batteries and Accumulators (RPA) – managed throughout the national territory 4,857 tons of RPAdown 52% compared to 2022. A figure which is positioned within an Italian system which is struggling to grow and which sees our country still too far from the collection targets indicated by the European Union (which, for example , on the waste of portable batteriesis equal to 45% compared to what was placed on the market in the previous 3 years, to date we have reached just under 30%).

“The data makes it clear that there is still a lot to do to increase the collection of portable RPA, also considering that – by 31 December 2027 – the objectives imposed by Europe will be even more ambitious and we will be called upon to reach the 63% target . It is essential to raise awareness and involve citizens in disposing of this type of waste correctly. To do this, we need greater responsibility and for all actors in the supply chain to invest in virtuous communication initiatives” – he states Laura CastelliGeneral Manager of Erion Energy.

Among the various factors that contribute to the low level of collection, there is, in fact, to consider the behavior of citizens who, thanks to significant information and knowledge gaps, confer Waste Batteries and Accumulators incorrectly (for example in unsorted waste or plastic) or they “forget” them in the drawers at home, missing the important opportunity to create a virtuous circle.

Precisely with the aim of combating the incorrect habits of citizens and increasing the collection volumes of used portable batteries, Erion Energy has been engaged in information and awareness activities for years. Among these, there is Energy in the Cube, the initiative promoted by the Consortium in partnership with some municipal companies to bring good recycling practices into the homes of Italians – through a small yellow box for the collection of used batteries. A virtuous program which, in the areas involved, has recorded a significant average increase in the provision of portable RPA of 14.4% compared to the previous year. On the podium of the particularly virtuous territories of Energia al Cubo we find ourselves in first place Massa Lubrense (Naples) that with +94.5% reaches the greatest increase, followed by the municipalities involved in the Parma and Reggio Emilia areas (+40.2%) and – in third place – the province of Rimini (+23.9%).

Erion Energy, in addition to being engaged in projects aimed at increasing collection (such as “Collect them ALL!”) has also carried out studies and research in view of the entry into force of the new European Regulation on batteries which, as mentioned above, will impose significant efforts on Italy in terms of collection. “The new Regulation will introduce challenges and opportunities for the entire supply chain, which is why it is essential to be ready, we cannot wait and wait. As Erion Energywe are very clear about the path to follow and already in 2023 we have worked to facilitate and guide a system change which – as a Consortium – has led us to rethink the collection model and triple the volumes of voluntary collection of portable battery waste (+226%),” he declared Laura CastelliGeneral Manager of Erion Energy.

