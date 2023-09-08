Stellantis inaugurated its first Battery Technology Centerin the industrial complex of Mirafiori in Turin. Here with an investment of 40 million euros for its development, packs will be designed, developed and tested drums, the modules, the high voltage cells and the software that will power the future vehicles of the Stellantis brand. The center is the largest in Italy and among the largest in Europe.

Mirafiori Battery Technology Center

Yes, in the Mirafiori Battery Technology Center they will test mainly electric car batteries and they’re going to work on that further 100 techniciansmost of whom are Stellantis specialist workers, who will conduct and supervise climatic stress tests, life cycle tests, development and software calibration for battery management systems (BMS) and lo disassembly of packs and cells for analysis and benchmarking.​

Technicians at work in the Mirafiori Battery Technology Center

Stellantis is also working on the construction of a Battery Technology Center for the North America in WindsorOntario, Canada, which is set to be part of a six-year global battery development and manufacturing network gigafactory.

Center for testing batteries for electric cars

The new Mirafiori center will carry out tests on batteries for electric cars. The Battery Technology Center spans over 8,000 square meters on three levels and is equipped with 32 climatic chambersamong which 24 walk-in rooms for testing battery packs and 8 chambers for cell testing.

Mirafiori entrance Walk-in chambers for testing Technicians at work The interior of the Battery Technology Center Stellantis technicians at work Walk-in chambers for testing Mirafiori Battery Technology Center

Walk-in chambers allow for control of environmental conditions, regulating humidity and temperature from -40 to 60 degrees Celsius with a maximum variation of 20 degrees per minute, and have the ability to test up to 47 battery packs simultaneously.

The center is designed for future expansion and can handle up to 1.2 kilovolts (kV) and 2.2 megawatts (MW) per test cell.

Walk-in chambers for battery testing

The eight dedicated cell chambers can test up to 96 items at the same time and will be used to study new chemical compositions and cell behavioral characteristics for future developments.

