Battery technology | A new innovation turned cement into electricity storage – could buildings act as batteries?

Roads and buildings could be made into huge energy stores if the technology works on a large scale.

With renewables electricity produced with energy sources is tomorrow’s energy source, but so far its problem has been storage.

Manufacturing batteries is expensive and requires raw materials that are in limited supply.

of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology However, at the end of July, researchers at (MIT) presented a new technique that managed to store electricity in small cement tiles.

Although the storage capacity of the tiles was enough to light only a few LEDs, the technology, if successful on a larger scale, could revolutionize the way we store electricity.

In the vision, electricity-storing cement would enable, for example, houses with concrete walls or stone foundations acting as batteries.

Innovation not exactly based on batteries, but on supercapacitors.

Supercapacitors are a kind of simple batteries where energy is stored in an electric field with the help of electrodes of different brands.

In its simplest form, a supercapacitor has two electrodes insulated from each other, each of which stores an electric charge of the same size, but of a different sign.

Capacitors are currently being researched a lot in the world. For example, in Finland, VTT develops cellulose-based supercapacitors.

Supercapacitors are fast to store and discharge electricity, but their capacity to store electricity is less than one tenth of the energy density of batteries.

However, this would not be a problem if the capacitors could be integrated into the built environment.

However, so far the problem has been cement’s poor ability to conduct electricity.

Attempts have been made to improve this by adding highly electrically conductive forms of carbon such as graphene or carbon nanotubes to the cement.

Such solutions have worked, but have been too expensive and difficult to produce to become common.

MIT researchers decided to mix finely divided pure coal, or kimröök, into the cement.

Among other things, kimröök, used in tires and rubber products and as a dye, is cheap and common. At one time, it was produced in abundance in Finland as a by-product of burning tar.

Small supercapacitors were made from the mixture of Kimröök and cement, the charge inside of which was enough to light a few LED lights in the laboratory.

Next the step is to find out how well the innovation can be scaled to a larger size.

By calculation, for example, the amount of supercondensing cement corresponding to the stone base of a standard detached house could store 10 kilowatt hours of electricity. It in Fortum’s calculations, it would be enough for half a day’s needs of, for example, a district-heated detached house.

An even more interesting idea would be super-condensing road pavements. Electric cars could draw electricity from them using induction loops.

The study was published by a scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

