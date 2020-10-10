On Friday, October 9, doctors of the Lviv Regional Clinical Hospital performed a unique operation – they took out a swallowed battery from the stomach of a three-year resident of Chervonograd. Let us remind you that Lviv doctors have already collected a whole collection of items that were swallowed by children.

– The girl swallowed the battery, but did not admit it to her mother, she just said that she had “swallowed something”, – say the doctors on the hospital’s Facebook page. – But her mother knew well that little mischievous people could not always be trusted. She searched the room and found that the bench scale was missing one battery. You didn’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure out where she went. A woman with a child managed to come to us on time …

A whole team of doctors removed a foreign object from the child’s stomach: endoscopist Marta Luchak, surgeons Andrei Goldrich, Roman Kovalsky, Igor Grimak and Oleg Leniv, as well as an operating nurse Svetlana Vasilchenko.

A virtuoso work was carried out, during which doctors did without an open operation – with the help of an endoscope, a foreign body was taken out. However, I had to make several attempts to pull it out, as the object was slippery.

– We operated on the girl endoscopically under general anesthesia. The battery was taken out before it hurt the little stomach, – clarified doctor Marta Luchak…

At the moment, the girl is feeling fine, but for some time she will remain under medical supervision.

Earlier, during the direct line “FACTS”, pediatrician Svetlana Onysko said, what to do if your baby swallows a magnet, medicine or washing powder…

Photo from the Facebook page of the Lviv Regional Clinical Hospital

88

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter