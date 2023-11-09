Marc Zoellner is the fourth generation to run Hoppecke. The battery manufacturer benefits from the trend towards electricity storage – but is plagued by excessive regulation that could endanger the industrial location.

Energized: Marc Zoellner is the fourth generation to run a company that has had to overcome a number of hurdles – and there are currently a few standing in his way. Image: Saskia Stöhr

IThe floor of the entire production hall is covered with water. Every step is accompanied by the splashing sound that occurs when you step into a small puddle. Robotic arms move independently and produce cells for batteries.

The water binds the lead dust that would otherwise float through the air, explains Christoph Wiedemeier, plant manager of the battery manufacturer Hoppecke from Brilon. Modern nickel and lead batteries for industrial applications have been manufactured here for years. The managing director and owner of the holding company with 22 subsidiaries, Marc Zoellner, runs the company.

The headquarters is surrounded by forest in the Sauerland province. Visitors notice that this is a family business as soon as they enter the office complex. A large portrait of the founder Carl Zoellner hangs in the entrance. Up the stairs on the “Wall of Ancestors” hang pictures of all the managing directors and the most important works council chairmen in the company’s 96-year history.