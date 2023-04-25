The new battery of Ioniq 5 N may make petrol superfluous.

Electric cars have a number of advantages over a car with an explosive motor. There are of course also a few disadvantages. Most of the downsides of an EV seem to come from the battery. That is the main culprit that makes such a car less interesting.

Think of long loading times, a limited range, a towering weight, large size (so you sit with your knees behind your neck) and so on. We haven’t even talked about the raw materials yet. Almost everything has to do with the limited energy density of a battery. It is much better with petrol and much better with diesel.

New N model

Hyundai hopes to tackle that problem with the battery of the new Ioniq 5 N. The Ioniq 5 in standard form is already a great car that – depending on the chosen version – already quite deals with the disadvantages of an electric car. With the Ioniq 5 N it should be even better.

In many cases we see that faster and more efficient versions of electric cars are equipped with larger battery packs. They weigh more and are therefore by definition not sportier. Albert Biermann confirms to it British Top Gear able to tackle the problem.

Better battery Ioniq 5 N

Instead of more battery, they go for a better battery. The battery of the Ioniq 5 N will have a larger battery than the standard Ioniq 5 has, but it will not differ in size. They therefore do not have to make a larger and heavier battery. That’s good news! Instead of a larger battery, they have further developed it and ensured a greater energy density.

Partly thanks to the Ioniq 5 N battery, the sports model will get slightly more power than its sister model, the Kia EV6 GT. In this case around 600 hp. Yes, a new Hyundai with factory warranty and space for 5 has just as much power as a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR. The torque of the Ioniq 5 N is also higher: 800 Nm instead of 740 of the Kia.

If Hyundai can live up to the promise, there will suddenly be a lot less disadvantages for an EV. We are already expecting the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N this summer!

