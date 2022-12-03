Battery Industry | The ridiculed Terrafame can become a billion-euro battery company

Terrafame has signed “billion-dollar” contracts with two European car manufacturers.

What a mess

Times have changed.

The disgraced mining company Terrafame is currently a metal company that helps European car manufacturers reduce their dependence on the battery industry superpower China.

The company has concluded multi-year contracts with two large European car manufacturers for the production of battery chemicals. Managing director Joni Lukkaronen according to him, the value of both contracts is “in the billions”, but he can’t say more.

“Next year, the battery chemical plant will operate at full capacity. We estimate our turnover to be more than 800 million euros in 2024, but of course it also depends on metal prices,” says Lukkaroinen.

The basis of the estimate is the agreements made with two car manufacturers. One of the manufacturers is the French Renault, but the other is still a secret. So far, the customer has not wanted to make the contract public.

“It is a large European car manufacturer,” says Lukkaroinen.

This year, Terrafame’s turnover in January–September was 400 million euros, and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was just under 50 million euros.

Ammonium sulfate produced as a byproduct of battery chemicals is sold by Terrafame as fertilizer.

Frequently you have to be careful because of the fog. There is even a bit of a traffic jam in the factory area, which is apparently caused specifically by the fog.

A small unpleasant smell pinches the nose: the smell of a spoiled egg comes from sulfur. CEO Lukkaroinen frowns because the smell might bother some of the neighbors, and the company takes that seriously.

The safety regulations are strict. The CEO has to call the control room to get permission to take guests to the factory. The factory is still operating at half capacity, because there are always curls in the initial stages of the demanding chemical process.

Despite the bottlenecks, production still reached a level this fall that meets even the strictest quality requirements of car manufacturers. If there are impurities in the battery chemicals, the batteries may overheat and explode in the worst case scenario.

You can only move around the factory in safety equipment. You only come across employees occasionally.

Terrafame CEO Joni Lukkaroinen (left) in the crystallization hall of the battery chemical factory. Process worker Mohammed Alhweshim controls the packaging.

“Labour is quite expensive in Finland. If there were more people here, it would mean that something was wrong,” says Lukkaroinen.

Production will be increased in stages. When the factory’s full capacity is in use after a year, nickel sulfate for the needs of one million electric cars and cobalt sulfate for 300,000 cars will be produced in Sotkamo.

It seems that the EUR 250 million factory investment has been profitable, although the profit and loss account does not yet reveal the matter.

Outside the factory, the nickel sulfate packed in large sacks is transferred to sea containers with large forklifts. When the container is full, it holds 24 tons of battery chemicals. From Sotkamo, sea containers are transferred from freight wagons to the port of Mussalo.

Stone trucks transport ore to be crushed. In the next step, a bioleaching pile is built from the crushed ore.

Environmental point of view, the production of chemicals naturally raises questions. Especially when the mine caused environmental damage in recent years.

Director of the environment and natural resources responsibility area of ​​the Kainuu Center for Business, Transport and the Environment Sari Myllyojan according to the company’s operations, there is nothing to blame.

“The company’s operations are in accordance with the environmental permit issued by the regional administrative agency, and in that sense the company operates appropriately. Terrafame’s operations are monitored extensively, and no environmental problems have been detected recently,” says Myllyoja.

The environmental permit provides regulations on, for example, the scope of operations, emissions harmful to the environment and their reduction. One of the conditions for an environmental permit is that the activity must not cause health harm or significant environmental pollution or risk.

“We have paid a lot of attention to the fact that our operations are safe both from the point of view of the environment and the employees. Based on the feedback, our operation does not really cause any harm other than noise and dust,” says Lukkaroinen.

Crystallization hall of the battery chemical factory.

The company the estimate of an annual turnover of more than 800 million euros sounds bold.

The two new contracts only cover half of the factory’s production capacity of one million electric car battery chemicals.

Lukkaroinen is still not worried at all. According to him, the demand for Terrafame’s battery chemicals is greater than what the company can produce.

The keywords are Europeanness and responsibility.

“We are involved in building the battery industry ecosystem in Europe. Today, 80 percent of battery cathode materials and battery cells are manufactured in China. The European automotive industry has realized that dependence on China must be reduced.”

A “battery passport” is also planned for Europe, which can be used to trace the origin of materials, manufacturing locations and the carbon footprint of the entire production.

The European Commission, on the other hand, has launched large-scale projects aimed at reducing the automotive industry’s dependence on authoritarian and predatory China.

European car manufacturers want to ensure that batteries are manufactured responsibly and with as little environmental impact as possible, because consumers demand it.

This is precisely why, according to Lukkaroinen, Renault wanted to make a contract directly with Terrafame, even though car manufacturers have nothing to do with battery chemicals per se. They usually only buy ready-made batteries.

“Our carbon footprint is one of the smallest in the industry, if not the smallest. This means that we get a better price for our products.”

Promoting the European battery industry sounds like a bit of a cliché. Lukkaroinen assures that he is serious.

“If we receive a similar offer from a European, Asian, North American customer, we will prioritize the European one. The shorter the transport distance of our products, the smaller our carbon footprint is.”

The most significant reason for the smaller carbon footprint than competitors is still bioleaching. Instead of extracting metals from ore using energy-consuming methods, bacteria do the same job in Sotkamo.

Bacteria dissolve metals from ore in large piles.

Locker started as CEO of Terrafame at the beginning of 2016. At that time, everything was still uncertain: whether the mine would be shut down or whether a new beginning would be developed for it.

There were several options along the way. Many suspected that the company does not have the conditions to continue its operations.

The plans to produce battery chemicals started to get stronger when the raw materials broker Trafigura decided to invest in the company in 2017.

Currently, Terrafame’s largest shareholders are the state-owned company Suomen Malmijalostus with a 67 percent ownership share and Trafigura with a 31 percent ownership share. Financial company Sampo owns two percent of the shares.

“During the first three years, there were moments when I wondered whether bioleaching might work effectively enough and whether we would be able to develop our operations to be sufficiently safe. All these questions have since been investigated.”

In the beginning, many laughed at the company’s goal of producing 30,000 tons of nickel per year. Lukkaroinen believes that the goal will be reached this year.

The next step is to establish a new quarry in the Kolmisope area. Ore will be mined in Sotkamo for at least another 30 years, but by then new winds will probably already be blowing.

“Around 2040, a large part of the raw materials will no longer come from our mine, but from recycling old batteries. Today, half of our employees already work in further processing, and this work could just as well be processing recycled products.”