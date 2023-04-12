Battery Industry | A historic factory investment is being discussed in Kotka, even the name of the partner is not revealed

The partner of the battery factory investment of up to four billion euros is not disclosed. Two battery industry production plants with Chinese companies are already planned for the Kotka and Hamina region.

State owned by Suomen Malmijalostus says that it has signed a letter of intent with a “potential partner” to build a battery cell factory in Kotka’s Keltakallio.

The battery business project company Finnish Battery Chemicals, which is wholly owned by Malmijalostu, plans to next start the environmental impact assessment procedure for the cell factory, even though the name of the partner company is not revealed.

Yva plans to evaluate two different options with production capacities of 27 or 40 gigawatt hours per year. At its largest, the project could mean an investment of around four billion euros.

“Are have been in discussions with our negotiation partner for a long time about the cellular investment located in Kotka. Although our partner has not yet made a final decision on the location of its next cell factory, we are strongly motivated to work to get an investment in Kotka”, CEO of Suomen Malmijalostus Matti Hietanen says.

The cell factory is planned for an area of ​​approximately 140 hectares located in the Keltakallio industrial area of ​​Kotka, with a cathode material factory already tentatively planned for the adjacent plot.

Hietanen according to the cell factory project will proceed in the same way as in the two previous battery material factory projects.

“They were also taken forward before the partner has been able to come up with a name,” he says.

According to Hietanen, a potential partner is still competing for several different investment country options.

“But we know that we are in pretty good shape. At the same time, the fact that progress is already being made in Finland also speeds up the preparation of the project and gives a competitive advantage in that respect,” he says.

New the author’s competition for the location of the battery industry has recently been fueled by intense competition with state subsidies. The United States supports green technology investments with large sums.

For example, the Norwegian company Freyr, which planned a battery cell factory in Vaasa, seems to have prioritized its US factory project because of the subsidies that are promised. In the company’s last earnings presentation, nothing was said about the Vaasan project.

The EU is considering a response to the US support challenge. It is a big problem for Finland if EU countries start competing with each other with traditional production subsidies. Finland will inevitably lose the race to bigger countries.

Hietanen according to the EU, even large sums of R&D-type subsidies are available as such, but they are only suitable for innovative investments.

“The US support decisions do not mean that a battery value chain will not be built in Europe as well, but it can affect the prioritization of projects,” says Hietanen.

He estimates that the future government needs to rethink its approach to state subsidies.

“Providing large-scale government subsidies has not been the starting point of Finland’s economic and industrial policy, but in the new situation that must also be evaluated.”

When implemented According to Hietanen, the battery cell factory located in Kotka would provide jobs for around 1,500–2,500 people, depending on the size. The value of the investment would be around 2.5–4 billion euros, which would make it the second largest industrial investment in Finland after Olkiluoto nuclear power plant’s triple unit.

Battery factories’ investment decisions depend on many factors. Ultimately, what is needed is a car factory that commits to buying the factory’s production.

Hietanen does not even agree to take a stand on the climate of the partner company’s home country. According to him, it’s about “an established player in the field”, and there aren’t terribly many of them in the world.

Eagle and Hamina’s joint development company Cursor has been working for years to attract battery industry players to the area together with Suomen Malminjalosto. The partners that have been announced so far have been Chinese.

The battery cell factory would already be the third project related to the battery industry in the region.

In December 2021 Suomen Malminjalostus kexplained that a so-called precursor material factory was being built in Hamina with a Chinese partner. Construction was supposed to start the following summer and the value of the first phase of the investment was 200–300 million euros.

Read more: A 200–300 million euro factory for battery materials will be built in Hamina: New investments are already in the plans

The project however, the implementation has been delayed from the original schedule, for example due to the prolongation of the corona epidemic.

“For that, a joint venture has now been established, of which CNGR Advanced Material, which is listed on the Shenzen stock exchange, owns 60 percent and Suomen Malmijalostus 40 percent. An application for an environmental permit was submitted for the factory a month ago,” says Hietanen.

He hopes that the investment decision on the project could be made by the end of the year. The precursor material factory produces a paste-like precursor of battery cathode materials in a hydrometallurgical process from, for example, nickel and cobalt sulfate.

The battery industry’s biggest environmental problems are related to this production phase. There are sulfate emissions from the factory, but according to Hietanen, the company has carefully ascertained that the conditions of the environmental permit are fulfilled.

BASF’s already built precursor material factory in Harjavalla has had difficulties getting permission for production.

Abundant two years ago it was also reported that Suomen Malminjalostus is planning an actual factory making cathode material in Kotka, also with the Chinese Beijing Easpring Material Technology.

This project has also been delayed, but now, according to Hietanen, progress has been made again. A large Chinese delegation recently visited Finland.

In the cathode material factory, the precursor paste is combined with lithium hydroxide in heat. In the actual cell factory, a thin film is made from the cathode and anode materials, which are rolled together with the insulating material into a battery cell that resembles a battery.

Regarding China and technology dependence, a lot of critical tones have been heard in Europe and Finland recently.

According to Hietanen, the projects have of course considered “geopolitical” perspectives from the beginning, but in that regard, no problem has been seen in the partnerships.

“It’s worth keeping in mind that in these projects it’s about the partners supplying the factories’ technology, i.e. they bring the technology to Finland and not the other way around,” says Hietanen.

Production activities related to the battery industry have started and are starting to start in Finland in other places as well – for example in Vaasa. Valmet Automotive, on the other hand, assembles electric car battery systems from battery cells in Salo and Uusikaupunki.