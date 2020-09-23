The US company Tesla wants to reduce the costs of battery production and thus make electric cars cheaper. Investors are still disappointed – because Elon Musk’s plan has a big catch.



E.lon Musk wants to bring a Tesla to the market at a bargain price – which can also drive fully autonomously. “We are confident that we can build a very, very convincing electric car for $ 25,000,” said the star entrepreneur on Tuesday at Tesla’s “Battery Day” in Fremont, California. This corresponds to a price of the equivalent of 21,000 euros and would be 8500 euros less than the currently cheapest model from the manufacturer.

However, customers still have to be patient, because the prerequisite for prices to fall so sharply are drastic cost reductions in battery production. Since the dazzling tech billionaire mainly delivered dreams of the future, the high expectations of the event, at which observers had speculated on groundbreaking innovations in the manufacture of car batteries, were not met.

“It’s absolutely critical that we make cars that people can afford,” said Musk. He justified this with the climate change, in view of which “we have to act”.

At the Tesla presentation broadcast on the Internet, which more than 270,000 people saw, a number of new features on the battery were explained, including the design of the cells, the use of silicone and the production chain. The changes are intended to reduce production costs per kilowatt hour by 56 percent.

“We don’t have an affordable car,” said Musk. “We will have that in the future. But to do that we have to bring down the cost of the batteries. ”

Musk had fueled the tension in the run-up to the presentation by announcing “insane” developments on Twitter. So far, Tesla has had its batteries manufactured in factories in the USA and China. A new giant factory is currently being built near Berlin in Germany.

Investors are disappointed

Since in-house production is insufficient, Tesla also has to have batteries manufactured by Panasonic. Even so, Tesla could face a battery shortage in 2022, according to Musk, even if suppliers drastically increase their production. Therefore, the company must now “take action itself”.

Before the cheaper vehicles arrive, the customers will have to be patient, Musk signaled. The conversion of the production will take about three years. This prospect caused disappointment among investors. The share of the electric car pioneer, which had risen to become the most valuable automobile manufacturer in the past few months, plummeted by seven percent in the after-hours business after losing 5.6 percent in regular trading.