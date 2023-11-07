BatteroTech, the Chinese giant has chosen Italy. The industrial relaunch of Turin

One of the giants from the lithium batteries for electric cars lands in Turin. This is the Chinese company BacteroTech, one of the largest groups in the world. The Chinese company in question develops car charging solutions and is part of the Chinese mining group (from copper to nickel and lithium) Tsingshan, 56 billion dollars turnover and more than 60 thousand employees. The group has decided to open its offices – we read in Corriere Torino – right under the Mole, in Piazza Solferino. It is not yet the battery pack factory loudly requested by the territory for the industrial relaunch of Turin, but it is a location, the first in Europe, of a new protagonist of electric mobility. “We’re starting small with a venue that will seat a dozen people,” Benson explained Fengvice president of the Tsingshan-based technology company.

Read also: Hotspot in Albania to detain migrants: Meloni’s announcement

Read also: Joke to Meloni, Lexus to Affari: “Tired Prime Minister, left alone by the EU”

“The objective – continues Feng to Corriere Torino – is develop a commercial network for our batteries and collaborate with companies like Stellantis. We chose to settle in Turin and not Milan because there is a competitive industry here. We want invest and a day also produce batteries on a large scale. For us, Turin remains the reference city for cars in Italy. We want to invest and produce batteries for electric cars in Europe – continues Benson Feng –. In Turin we find the best technological conditions and industrialists to invest”. The growth in registrations of cars from the Far East, already competitive from a technological and price point of view, has alarmed the European Union. So much so that Brussels has taken into consideration, with the launch of the “anti-subsidy” investigation aimed at highlighting how the markets are flooded with low-cost Chinese electric cars, the hypothesis of erect duties and customs barriers. The group company’s move is part of this context of diplomatic tensions, with Beijing accusing Brussels of “protectionism”. Tsingshang.

Subscribe to the newsletter

