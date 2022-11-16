And in China they don’t mind at all.

The electric car has many advantages and a few major disadvantages. And no, we’re not going to talk about emotion, experience and ‘having a soul’. That is not the case with a 1.2 three-cylinder turbo or 2.0 four-cylinder diesel. The advantages of an EV: no emissions, direct torque and high efficiency.

All the disadvantages of an EV are more or less due to the battery. They are basically junk. Literally, because they are huge. For a somewhat acceptable range, you soon need a battery of 50 to 75 kWh hours. This is due to the energy density. That is very very low. Ergo, you have to take huge and heavy batteries with you for a little range.

Batteries are becoming much more expensive

But it gets even worse, because according to investing the batteries become priceless. This is mainly because you need lithium. Or more specifically, lithium carbonate. The price of this is 81 euros per kilo, it was even slightly higher yesterday, 84 euros per kilo. We say converted, because lithium carbonate is listed and traded in Chinese Yuans.

China is the country with about 60% of all lithium carbonate. You can bet that you will see these price increases of the raw materials reflected in the prices for batteries and therefore electric cars. Then a PHEV is not such a crazy idea!

Not just China

The energy transition from combustion engines to electric propulsion creates more challenges and opportunities. For example, Indonesia is benefiting enormously from the transition, because it happens to have a lot of nickel, which is also needed for all batteries.

In that case it is even more harrowing, because the NOS reports that precisely ‘our’ clean transition ensures that they experience extreme pollution in Indonesia from the extraction of the raw materials. Sustainable driving is therefore nothing more or less than eating a frikandel. You don’t want to know where the raw materials come from, but you do like the end result.

