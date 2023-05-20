Batteries | This is how you can make your electric toothbrush battery last a long time – An expert explains why the battery cannot be replaced

Does constant charging ruin the electric toothbrush battery, and why can’t the battery be replaced? In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers’ problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Known the situation in the middle of morning or evening activities: brushing your teeth sucks when you try to press the electric toothbrush to start. Is the battery empty again?

Gigant’s sales manager is no stranger to problems related to the battery life of electric toothbrushes To Tomas Ollila.

“I do recognize this conversation,” says Ollila.