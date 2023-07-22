Canada It is one of the options that Colombians have to establish themselves professionally. For some time now, it has encouraged the arrival of foreigners to strengthen its economy, so much so that it expects to receive 500,000 people each year until 2025.

Among its programs to attract migrants, it launched the Technological Talent Strategy, with which it searches for digital nomads. Those who apply will be able to live in Canada for six months and even stay forever.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser wants his country to be a world leader in emerging technologies. “Some of the most talented people in the world will be able to come to Canada to work for technology companies, whether or not they have a job offer,” he told a conference in Toronto.

How to migrate to Canada as a digital nomad?

The program is intended for so-called digital nomads. That is, those who can work remotely or virtually. If you want to live in Canada and keep your job with a multinational or any other company, it will be the ideal option.

In accordance with immigration regulations, to enter the North American country you must only have a tourist visa. Thus, you are authorized to be in the country for an initial six months.

Requirements to apply for a Canadian visa

Some of the documents to obtain the visa are:

– Recent bank account statements proving sufficient financial resources to travel to Canada.

– Plane tickets.

– Cover letter addressed to the Government of Canada to justify the need for a Canadian tourist visa.

– Two photos.

– Certificate proving the status of employment or study.

The visa process is done virtually and costs CAD 100 per personthat is, about 300 thousand Colombian pesos at the exchange rate of July 2023.

“We hope that some digital nomads initially entering Canada to work remotely will decide to seek opportunities with Canadian employers,” immigration officials said.

Canada has a plan to welcome 500,000 immigrants each year.

If you find a job offer in Canada, foreigners may apply for a temporary work permit or permanent residence.

Canada introduced this program at the end of June 2023 and announced that it will work with public and private entities to “determine whether additional policies to attract digital nomads would be desirable.”

