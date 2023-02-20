Batteries that last longer, that’s what we’re here for.

There are several skeptics when it comes to electric cars. And yes, the undersigned also sees the necessary hooks and eyes that are involved. Because in addition to the high price, you are stuck with a few very big disadvantages. The range is very small compared to a petrol car, while the charging time is relatively long. In addition, the weight is very high. The battery also degrades. Over time, the range will only get smaller. These are all disadvantages that are not so much related to the electric motor, but the battery.

Now there are plenty of EVangelists who justify all the disadvantages, because ‘having to take a break on vacation is so nice….’. No, that’s not it. It is a limitation that used to not bother you and now suddenly you do because the technology is not advanced enough. It is no reason to go back to petrol, but to continue developing. And that seems to be happening now. In this case, an important invention has been made by TU Delft.

Batteries last longer

What is special about invention? Well, the lead author Marnix Wagemaker – Professor of electrical energy storage – has made an invention that may make batteries last longer. By adding five salts to the lithium-ion batteries, the formation of a protective layer on the one hand and the poles on the other hand must be more controlled. Technically savvy and gifted people may explain it in the comment section, of course.

Initially, only smartphone batteries were tested. These are also lithium ion batteries as you also find them in cars. The big advantage with this invention (yes, we want to say invention, but that is not allowed) is that batteries last much longer. In some cases even twice as long.

Simple to apply

According to Wagemaker, the invention can be applied quite easily. A Dutch company – LeydenJar – will now test it.

It does not yet solve the problems of long charging times, small range and high weight. But it must ensure that the degradation is less rapid and that you therefore have a good loading time for longer. And that is also good news.

Image Credits: batteries from a Taycan Through Porsche AG.

Through: NOS

Thanks to Frank for the tip!

This article Batteries last longer thanks to Dutch invention appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

