It starts from Greenland and to be precise from Nuussuaq, a territory on the north-west coast that has 181 inhabitants, the search for the Californian start-up KoBolds Metals: the company will launch a project that will try to identify mineral deposits for electric car batteries, from nickel to copper, from cobalt to lithium. The project foresees an investment of 15 million dollars which in the initial phase will support the research on site through the Buejay Mining partnership. KoBolds Metals’ strength lies in its investors, leading names such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Michael Bloomberg, not forgetting the Canadian pension fund.

Having disappeared the ice that covered these lands throughout the year, now we can see the possibility of finding the new “gold” of mobility, with the aim of providing raw materials for the accumulators of electric cars: “We are looking for deposits that will be the first or second in the world for nickel and cobalt “ KoBolds CEO Kurt House explained. The company is confident of being able to minimize the environmental impact, thanks to drones and helicopters equipped with transmitters capable of measuring the electromagnetic field of the subsoil and mapping the underlying rock layers, thus enabling targeted drilling. A move also on the geopolitical chessboard, with the United States trying to stem the excessive Chinese power that currently sees 72% of the cobalt reserves worldwide under the control of Beijing.