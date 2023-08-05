Batteries! Good news of family reunification in the United States for Colombians

This August 1, the Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, announced good news for Colombians who hope to be able to reunite with their loved ones in the United States.

According to the official, the US government has already started issuing invitations to eligible applicants.

(Keep reading: What is the Family Reunification Program for Colombians that the US implemented?).

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service had stated that, as of July 31, the State Department’s National Visa Center (NVC) would begin issuing invitations for temporary stay processes through the reunification program. familiar to Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

(Also read: The cases of fraud in Miami against Colombians seeking to migrate to the United States).

We ask you to carefully review the contact information you have on the I-130 form.

Nevertheless, It was not until last Tuesday that the Colombian ambassador to the United States confirmed the information and made it clear that there are already eligible candidates.

In addition, he pointed out: “We ask you to review the contact information you have on the I-130 form very well so that it is correct and the invitations can reach you on time.”

Colombian Ambassador to the United States @LuisGMurillo highlights progress in migration cooperation 🇨🇴🇺🇸 The process of issuing invitations for temporary stay permits for the family reunification program for Colombian citizens has just begun. pic.twitter.com/KUk8mIbxBg — Embassy of Colombia in the United States (@ColombiaEmbUSA) August 1, 2023

What you should know about the removal of the tourist visa

What you should know about the removal of the tourist visa for Colombians to the United Kingdom What you should know about the removal of the tourist visa for Colombians to the United Kingdom What you should know about the elimination of the tourist visa for Colombia See also The unique case of a woman who has survived 12 tumors can help improve cancer diagnosis

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

Careful! These three answers could cause your US visa to be denied

How can you work in Canada? If you have this United States visa this interests you

Canada opens doors to Colombians who already have this US visa: learn about the process