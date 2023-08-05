Batteries! Good news of family reunification in the United States for Colombians

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The American government has already begun issuing the invitations.
The Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, shared the information.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
This August 1, the Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, announced good news for Colombians who hope to be able to reunite with their loved ones in the United States.
According to the official, the US government has already started issuing invitations to eligible applicants.
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service had stated that, as of July 31, the State Department’s National Visa Center (NVC) would begin issuing invitations for temporary stay processes through the reunification program. familiar to Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.
We ask you to carefully review the contact information you have on the I-130 form.
Nevertheless, It was not until last Tuesday that the Colombian ambassador to the United States confirmed the information and made it clear that there are already eligible candidates.
In addition, he pointed out: “We ask you to review the contact information you have on the I-130 form very well so that it is correct and the invitations can reach you on time.”
Colombian Ambassador to the United States @LuisGMurillo highlights progress in migration cooperation 🇨🇴🇺🇸 The process of issuing invitations for temporary stay permits for the family reunification program for Colombian citizens has just begun. pic.twitter.com/KUk8mIbxBg
— Embassy of Colombia in the United States (@ColombiaEmbUSA) August 1, 2023
What you should know about the elimination of the tourist visa for Colombia
