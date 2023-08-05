Saturday, August 5, 2023
Batteries! Good news of family reunification in the United States for Colombians

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2023
in World
0
Batteries! Good news of family reunification in the United States for Colombians

The American government has already begun issuing the invitations.

The Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, shared the information.

The Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, shared the information.

This August 1, the Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, announced good news for Colombians who hope to be able to reunite with their loved ones in the United States.

According to the official, the US government has already started issuing invitations to eligible applicants.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service had stated that, as of July 31, the State Department’s National Visa Center (NVC) would begin issuing invitations for temporary stay processes through the reunification program. familiar to Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

We ask you to carefully review the contact information you have on the I-130 form.

Nevertheless, It was not until last Tuesday that the Colombian ambassador to the United States confirmed the information and made it clear that there are already eligible candidates.

In addition, he pointed out: “We ask you to review the contact information you have on the I-130 form very well so that it is correct and the invitations can reach you on time.”

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

