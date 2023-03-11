The Inflation Reduction Act approved last summer by the American government had made the European Union turn up their noses and not a little, since it is a law that grants generous subsidies, but binds them to the use of materials produced internally in the States United. In reality, the provision contains two exceptions: Canada and Mexico, the only two countries outside the United States that are included in the concessions. A condition of “exemption” that Europe would also like to enjoy, which is why US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen met yesterday at the White House.

Battery agreement

“We have agreed to work towards an agreement on critical matters – said Von der Leyen on the sidelines of the meeting – We have taken important steps to ensure secure supply chains for batteries in the EU, and access to the US market. It is very important for us to join forces, because it is crucial to fight climate change together. Such a massive investment in clean technologies is a very positive thing and we too in Europe want to do it, with our investment plan”. Batteries, that’s right: Repubblica on the newsstands this morning let it be known that Washington and Brussels have started discussions on a commercial treaty limited to minerals used for electric cars and batteriessuch as lithium and nickel.

Objective: to marginalize China

To better coordinate grants, the United States and the European Union have launched the CleanEnergy Incentives Dialogue. The objective of this summit has been put on paper by the two powers: to be able to achieve an ambitious result in the negotiations on the Global Agreement on sustainable steel and aluminum by next October. In concrete terms, however, their hope, especially for Europe, is to free themselves as soon as possible from the dependence of China, which currently has no rivals on a global level in terms of electric cars and battery production.