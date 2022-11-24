Thursday, November 24, 2022
Batteries, don’t let yourself be robbed! Beware of World Cup betting scammers

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 24, 2022
in Sports
They scammed with illegal software to place bets on Qatar matchesAuthorities seized 40 computers that would have illegal software to place online bets on the matches that are played in Qatar. The raids were carried out in Ciudad Bolívar and Mártires.

Bogota Metropolitan Police

The Police raided six properties where they would be using software to steal from fans.

In the morning hours, the search of six properties in which they were carried out was announced. online betting in 40 computers unauthorized systems in the country. According to the complaints, several gamblers they lost a total of more than 10 million pesos that they never received after winning the World Cup matches.

The establishments were located in the towns of Ciudad Bolívar and Los Martíreswhere they would also be evading taxes with merchandise amounting to 75 million pesos. This became known due to the search operations carried out by the Bogotá Metropolitan Police.

“The National Police has carried out operations this week to control these establishments that are dedicated to sports betting. Within these controls we found more than 40 computer equipmentin which we find unofficial and unauthorized pages in Colombia to apply precisely in these bets”

At the moment, people are processed by the rentier arbitrary crime and he also called for ColGames authorize this type of bets so that they can be made legally.

These illegal agencies would be recruiting players on foreign pages and they would not be handing out the money to the winners.

SPORTS WRITING

