Batteries, don’t let yourself be robbed! Beware of World Cup betting scammers

Bogota Metropolitan Police
The Police raided six properties where they would be using software to steal from fans.
November 24, 2022, 12:00 A.M.
In the morning hours, the search of six properties in which they were carried out was announced. online betting in 40 computers unauthorized systems in the country. According to the complaints, several gamblers they lost a total of more than 10 million pesos that they never received after winning the World Cup matches.
The establishments were located in the towns of Ciudad Bolívar and Los Martíreswhere they would also be evading taxes with merchandise amounting to 75 million pesos. This became known due to the search operations carried out by the Bogotá Metropolitan Police.
“The National Police has carried out operations this week to control these establishments that are dedicated to sports betting. Within these controls we found more than 40 computer equipmentin which we find unofficial and unauthorized pages in Colombia to apply precisely in these bets”
At the moment, people are processed by the rentier arbitrary crime and he also called for ColGames authorize this type of bets so that they can be made legally.
These illegal agencies would be recruiting players on foreign pages and they would not be handing out the money to the winners.
SPORTS WRITING
