From the Municipality of Antofagasta, in Chile, vacancies were shared for citizens who are interested and meet the requirements. To apply for them you only have to enter the municipality website and there choose the one that fits your profile.

Vacancies available for an indefinite term

OTR Tire Supervisor

The fixed net salary to be paid is 'to be agreed Per month'. There are 5 vacancies for this position. The work day (Days and hours): Monday to Saturday.

Documents required:

Identity Card both sides AFP affiliation certificate with employer ID Fonasa or Isapre affiliation certificate Background Certificate valid for less than 30 days Certificate of studies Residence Certificate or ballot in your name Copy of the last two work settlements Entry form (attached file) Driver resume Driver's license both sides up to date

Refrigeration technician and water chiller expert

The Net Salary to Pay is $1,200,000 – $1,200,000 Per month and there are 2 Vacancies available. It has a working day (Days and hours): 4×3.

Documents required:

Resume Background certificate Last settlement

Fixed-term jobs



security guard

Net Salary Payable: $500,000 – $550,000 Per month. There are 4 vacancies available and the working day is organized by shifts.

Documents required:

Identity card both sides AFP membership certificate Isapre membership certificate Special purpose background certificate (less than 30 days) Birth certificate Updated CVs Last settlement 4 half license OS-10 Current Course Insurance policy

Service assistant driver

Net Salary to Pay: $500,000 – $550,000 Per month. There is 1 vacancy for this position. Work day from Monday to Saturday.

Documents required:

Curriculum vitae Identity card Class B driver's license AFP membership certificate Driver resume.

Maintenance technician

Net Salary to Pay: $550,000 – $650,000 Per month. There is 1 vacancy available. Work day from Monday to Saturday

Documents required:

Class B driver's license

Heavy machinery operator (skid steer)



The employment category is mining. The net salary to be paid: $950,000 – $1,100,000 per month. There is also room for 1 vacancy. Work day (Days and hours): 7×7

Documents required:

Resume Background Certificate for Special Purposes (current) Driver Resume (current) Certification of course carried out on machinery to operate

Pawn

Net Salary to Pay: $550,000 – $600,000 Per month. There are 2 vacancies for this job. The work day is 7×7.

Documents required:

Identity card both sides AFP membership certificate Isapre membership certificate Special purpose background certificate (less than 30 days) Birth certificate Updated CVs Driver resume Driver's license both sides Last settlement

Maintenance Teacher



Net Salary to Pay: $550,000 – $550,000 Per month. There are 2 vacancies and the work day is Monday to Friday.

Documents required:

Updated CV Copy of educational certificate Background certificate Identity card on both sides

Master Welder



Net Salary to Pay: $700,000 – $850,000 Per month. There is 1 vacancy for this job. The day is from Monday to Friday.

Documents required:

Curriculum Background Certificate Identity card

