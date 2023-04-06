Two weeks ago, the European Commission bowed to Germany’s demand to also have new passenger cars and light vans on the market that run on so-called e-fuels from 2035. Initially, the committee only wanted to allow cars with a battery (operating on electricity) or a fuel cell (on hydrogen) for that category. Many media portrayed the deal as undermining European climate policy. Because you put e-fuels in a combustion engine, and you keep it alive longer than necessary. Wasn’t the deal a goat path to use fossil fuels – the main source of global warming – for longer?

1 What are e-fuels?

“These are all fuels that you can synthesize from sustainable electricity,” says Bart Somers, associate professor at Eindhoven University of Technology, who specializes in combustion engines. The electricity from wind or solar energy, for example, he explains, is passed through an electrolyser, a device in which you can split water into hydrogen (H 2 ) and oxygen. In addition, you have CO 2 necessary. You crack it – this can be done with steam, for example – whereby carbon monoxide (CO) is created. Then you combine carbon monoxide with hydrogen. “Then you can build carbon chains of the desired length,” says Somers. The easiest is methanol (CH 3 O), with one C. But you can also make carbon chains with 4 to 12 C’s, then you have e-petrol. Or with 12 to 16 C, e-kerosene. “As a rule of thumb,” says Somers, “you can assume that the longer the carbon chain needs to be, the more effort it takes, the less efficient the process.”

Factories that combine carbon monoxide and hydrogen into fuels already exist. But most of them use coal or natural gas as feedstock. “And that is exactly what we want to get rid of,” says Somers. An alternative is the route via sustainable electricity. But this technology still needs a lot of improvement.

We eagerly await further information from Brussels Richard Smokers TNO

2 Doesn’t the committee break with the requirement for clean vehicles by allowing e-fuels?

Initially, the committee stated that new cars coming onto the market from 2035 onwards do not contain any CO 2 emitted from their exhaust. But a car that runs on e-fuels – the same goes for biofuels made from biomass, such as pruning waste – emits almost as much CO 2 look like fossil fuel cars, says Richard Smokers, who works at TNO’s sustainable mobility department. “So yes, the committee is now making an exception with the deal.”

Read also: How sustainable is biodiesel really?



The reasoning is probably that before making e-fuels you first need CO 2 used. Subsequently, the same amount is released during combustion. So there is a balance. But according to Smokers, it does matter a lot how you approach the CO at the beginning of the chain 2 comes. If you remove it from the air, the balance is much more favorable than if you capture the gas from the pipe of, for example, a coal-fired power station or an oil refinery. Then it is only “postponement of emissions,” says Smokers. The CO 2 ends up in the air ‘via an extra intermediate step’, namely at the moment that the e-fuel is burned.

What requirements will the European Commission impose on the CO 2 balance of e-fuels is not yet clear, says Smokers. “We eagerly await further information from Brussels.”

In electric cars, the production of the lithium ion battery in particular takes a lot of energy Lorenzo Cassullo consultant

3 Are electric cars better for the environment than e-fuel cars?

It depends what you’re looking at. Electric cars do not emit CO 2 out. However, the electricity stored in the battery may currently still be partly generated by coal or gas-fired power plants. How green a country’s electricity is still varies per EU Member State – Estonia and Poland scored the highest in terms of the climate-warming potential of the electricity sector in 2020, France and Sweden the lowest.

Nevertheless, measured per kilometer driven, electric cars already emit significantly less greenhouse gases than cars with a combustion engine that runs on fossil fuels. Even if you include the power generation. To that conclusion came researchers two years ago in Nature Sustainabilityand came to the same conclusion Ricardo, a UK sustainability consultancy, in a report last week which was commissioned by the European Parliament. In the Naturepublication, it is 40 to 80 percent less for Europe, depending on the country. Ricardo mentions an average of 60 percent for the EU27 in his report. “And that advantage is only increasing, because the electricity sector is becoming greener quickly,” says Smokers.

Compared to cars on e-fuels, electric cars also score better in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, Ricardo concludes in his report. “With electric cars, especially the production of the lithium ion battery takes a lot of energy,” writes Lorenzo Casullo of Ricardo in an email. But for e-fuels you need electrolysers (for the hydrogen), and they also require a lot of electricity.

Ricardo has three years ago, on behalf of the European Commission, too a broader analysis executed. They selected 65 combinations of light and heavier vehicles with different propulsion systems: battery, fuel cell and internal combustion engine, the latter running on fossil fuels, biofuels or e-fuels. They analyzed the impact of different phases: the production of the propulsion system, the production of the car, the use of the car. They looked at 14 impact factors, such as energy and water consumption, particulate matter emissions, land use, damage to nature and to people. The battery car came out best.

Somers emphasizes that battery cars are a lot more efficient than cars that run on e-fuels. For the latter you have to make hydrogen and 20 percent of the energy is already lost. “If you then turn it into e-fuels, you still lose part of the energy.” The production of methanol, the simplest e-fuel, has an efficiency of about 50 percent. “But there is still room for improvement,” says Somers. Smokers from TNO emphasizes that e-fuels are a lot more expensive than driving on electricity.

Where should you refuel on the way from Rotterdam to Houston? Hans Hilbers Planning Office for the Living Environment

4 For which markets are e-fuels suitable?

Given the inefficient production of e-fuels and their high price, it makes more sense to use them primarily where electrification is difficult or impossible: in shipping and aviation. So wrote consultancy firm Ricardo three years ago in a report. Hans Hilbers, traffic and transport program leader at the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency, wholeheartedly agrees. According to him, it is mainly the distances that make the use of batteries difficult for shipping. “When you sail from Rotterdam to Houston, where do you have to refuel on the way?” As a sustainable option, the shipping industry is mainly experimenting with biofuels and e-fuels such as methanol and ammonia.

For aviation, says Hilbers, weight is the main factor. “Every kilo counts there.” There are already electric variants for small aircraft that cover short distances. But for long distances, the battery becomes too heavy. “E-kerosene is then the best option.” So says Somers.

Smokers from TNO says that e-fuels have long been seen as the best option for trucks as well. But that picture is changing, due to the rapid improvement of batteries. The range is “sufficient for 40 to 60 percent of the fleet, where charging only needs to be done at night,” writes TNO. a recently published report about heavy road transport in the Netherlands. That percentage rises to 85-95 if it needs to be charged once during the day, for a maximum of half an hour.

Somers wonders whether it is wise to put everything on one horse – electric cars – for transport. There are still so many uncertainties. For example, will there be enough charging stations by 2035? Hilbers also calls that “a considerable challenge”. But it is being worked on. He points to the agreement that has just been reached between the EU countries and the European Parliament: in 2026, electric cars must be able to charge every 60 kilometers on the European main road network.

Another frequently voiced doubt concerns the availability of metals for the battery, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel. And let’s not forget the rare earth metals, for which Europe is now largely dependent on China. On the other hand, the electrolysers that make hydrogen contain elements such as palladium, titanium and platinum, for which Europe is very dependent on Russia. The question is whether Europe will succeed in mining more of these raw materials from its own soil. And whether recycling will get off the ground.

Somers also wonders whether e-fuels will remain so expensive. What if you start producing them on a large scale in sunny or windy places, in Spain, North Africa, the Middle East? For example, Porsche has invested in a factory in windy southern Chile, which has been producing e-petrol since December. “We now also get oil and gas from far away,” says Somers. He is in favor of allowing e-fuels for passenger cars. “If only to boost that technology for other transport options as well.”

Hilbers says that “we don’t know what we’re going to discover next.” But as it stands now “the battery is the logical option for road traffic”.

Sensors cannot see whether the synthetic fuel is made from sustainable energy Richard Smokers TNO

5 How will the European Commission ensure that e-fuels will soon be distinguishable from fossil fuels?

The deal between the European Commission and Germany opens the door to fraudulent use of fossil fuels, according to criticism in recent weeks. How do you prevent people with a new e-fuel car from secretly refueling with much cheaper fossil fuels? The European Commission is thinking of sensors in the tank or engine that can distinguish between fossil fuels and e-fuels and, if used fraudulently, can cause the engine to stall. But according to Smokers, such a thing is “not easy”. Abuse is imminent. “For example, sensors cannot see whether the synthetic fuel from sustainable energy and captured CO 2 is made or from natural gas or coal.” Alternatively, you could add a marker to the e-fuels. But this requires adjustment of guidelines (including for the quality of a fuel), certification and monitoring. “And the marker itself must not be mixable, otherwise it can also be added to the fossil fuels.”

It is not yet certain whether the deal will hold. The EU member states and the European Parliament can still block it.

With the cooperation of Clara van de Wiel.