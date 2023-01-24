Young sea spiders can regenerate almost any part of their abdomen, including the genitals and anus. German zoologists register that PNASbased on research on the Michelin male (Pycnogonum litorale), an arthropod that lives on the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean. The discovery is remarkable, because until now it was thought that species that molt – such as spiders – only regenerate limbs. It now appears that part of the hull can also regrow.

There are more than 1,100 species of sea spiders worldwide. Like terrestrial spiders, they generally have eight legs, although there are also species with ten or twelve legs. Like spiders and scorpions, they belong to the group of venomous worms. Because of their rigid exoskeleton, they need to molt regularly during growth. This makes them vulnerable prey, so it may be advantageous for arthropods to sacrifice a leg by self-amputation in order to escape an enemy. Even if complications arise during the molt, a limb can be killed without any problems. It grows back later.

Although some things were already known about the regeneration of legs in sea spiders, biologists were not sure about the rest of the body. And so the German zoologists decided to experimentally test the abdomen of individuals of Pycnogonum litorale to delete. The sea spider species owes its Dutch name to its appearance: a robust white body with eight sturdy, white legs.

Twenty-three Michelin males, at various stages of development, had their abdomen partially or almost completely removed. They all survived the amputation in the first instance, although two later died and one was lost after molting. Sixteen of the 20 remaining sea spiders were young adults, with 87.5 percent of them experiencing full regeneration—including muscles, genitals, and anus. The animals were observed up to a year after amputation, but the amputated part of the adults did not grow back.

Sea spiders separated from other arthropods early in evolution. It could be that the common ancestor of the entire group was also capable of this extensive form of regeneration, the researchers write. The question now is whether other molting species can also regenerate their abdomen after amputation.

