Always open to innovation, Dora Catarineu is the personification of a total artist. Carefree with money, enemy of rudeness and common sense, living of the present (“the most important thing I have in mind, really, is a cover of battered monkfish with tender garlic that I am going to eat as soon as the interview ends . And, in general, life “, he told Antonio Arco in September 2004). Artist, worker, florist, sculptor, hairdresser, painter, cupleist, enchantress, bullfighter, pioneer, portraitist, dreamer, tightrope walker, fisherwoman and cook. All this and much more is, according to the gallery owner José Fermín Serrano: «Ravishing Dora, Teasing Dora, Seductive Dora, Dora …». The antidiva Cartagena, “a painter of illusion and intelligence,” according to Pedro Soler, has given LA TRUTH some of her best interviews over several decades. In the last one, to Arco, in June 2018, she was dejected, already tired: «I haven’t gone down to the studio for years. In general, I no longer paint anything. I do not leave my house ». He was saying it a few days before opening the exhibition ‘Anthology’ at the Regional Museum of Modern Art (Muram). Dora Catarineu ‘, with some of her iconic pieces.

«I have never wanted to become a stupid or an idiot of so many. I don’t know if I have succeeded, nor am I going to think about it now because I have to tell Carlota [su hija, que vive en Murcia y la cuida con un esmero que enternece] let him prepare the razor blades for the aperitif ». Being an artist was inevitable. He danced, played the guitar, the piano. “Everybody told me: ‘But, how have they been to fuck Marisol [para ‘Un rayo de luz’] and not you? ». She took the brush, believed in life thanks to art, and made the world her own.