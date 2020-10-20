In the classroom of a school on the outskirts of Bombay there is silence, and the students, all affected by some disability, look up to their mothers for help. They have been asked a difficult question: “What is menstruation? Half of the girls in this age group between the ages of 8 and 16 have already started menstruating, but the answer eludes them.

After a few seconds, a 13-year-old student raises her hand. “The rule,” he answers. However, when the class activists ask her what the rule is, she keeps quiet and stares at the ground. So the workshop managers ask him an easier question: “Do kids have periods too?” Despite everything, the confused silence persists.

Vinay Kumar, the 23-year-old activist who has organized the awareness session at the Jidd Special School, says that the reaction of the girls is normal. Many of them are finding out for the first time what period really is.

When parents want to sterilize their daughters

Kuman began organizing sessions to inform disabled girls about menstruation in 2016. The idea to start the program came to him when he was sent to a school for children with special needs as part of a Gandhi scholarship. In the center he had an encounter that was to change the course of his life.

She heard a mother speak to the headmistress and ask her to recommend a doctor who could safely remove her daughter’s uterus. “She has started to menstruate and it is becoming more and more difficult for us to take care of her hygiene,” he told her.

The director managed to dissuade the mother from the idea of ​​hysterectomy without the girl’s consent, but the conversation did not leave Kumar alone. When he went to speak with the director, she replied that this kind of consultation was the daily bread.

Kumar wanted to find out how often minors with disabilities were forcibly sterilized. “I spoke with social workers and with the directors of other schools, I interviewed the parents and got important news on the subject,” he says.

“My background research showed me that it was a common practice and that parents choose it mainly for two reasons: difficulties in taking care of the menstrual hygiene of these girls and fear of pregnancy as a result of rape” .

Forced hysterectomies in India

26.8 million people with disabilities live in India, according to the 2011 census. Of these, 11.8 million are women and girls.

A report presented in 2013 by Disabled Peoples’ International before the United Nations Committee for the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, he affirms that almost 80% of disabled Indian women are victims of violence, and that they are four times more likely to suffer sexual assaults. Likewise, it states that it is common for hysterectomies to be performed at the request of their parents or guardians.

“Any medical intervention, including sterilization, without free and informed individual consent is a violation of their integrity and may constitute torture and ill-treatment,” the authors of the report state.

In India, the practice of forced hysterectomies for disabled women and girls was first made public in 1994, after they came to light various reports who stated that 11 adults with intellectual disabilities had undergone the operation. They lived in a public residence in Pune, in the eastern Indian state of Maharashtra, and were between 18 and 40 years old. The reports revealed that the decision to carry out this irreversible intervention had been taken by the State Government, and that those responsible for their custody had consented to it.

Despite strong condemnation by various activists and women’s groups, the state administration maintained that the operations were “standard medical practice” in the case of “severely retarded women.” Shirish Sheth, the doctor who carried them out, told the press: “I never thought there would be so much controversy. Hysterectomy is an accepted form of treatment in these cases ”.

A study carried out by the Oxfam Foundation in 12 districts of the Indian state of Odisha, in the east of the country, for which 729 disabled women and girls and members of their families were interviewed, found that 6% of those with physical disabilities and 8% with intellectual disabilities had been subjected to forced sterilization.

Educating girls to protect themselves from abuse

“Hysterectomy is not the solution for all disabled girls,” declared Rishma Pai, president of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India to Newsdeeply. “In the case of these interventions, which often have many complications, you have to decide based on the circumstances of each case. They should only be authorized in those situations in which the girl is totally incapable of managing menstruation and is at serious risk of being sexually exploited.

In practice, things are very different. Archane Shete, director of the Jidd Special School, says that the practice prolific and that parents often subject their daughters to forced sterilization in cases where it is not necessary or advisable from a medical point of view.

“I know that disabled girls who are able to take care of their intimate hygiene can easily learn to manage their periods independently. They just need to be guided and properly prepared ”.

“The reason why they don’t know how to manage their period is that no one has taught them what menstruation is. They are not aware that they are menstruating even while having their period. [La gente] he treats it as a more disability-related disorder, ”Shete explains.

As for girls whose parents do not attempt to sterilize them, they continue to run the risk of physical and verbal abuse.

Shobha Vishwakarma, 45, has a 16-year-old daughter with an intellectual disability. “I had never talked about menstruation before it first came,” she says, “and when I did, it was probably too late. She refused to wear pads and would stain her clothes every time she had her period. It was embarrassing. At home there are men, and at her school there are boys ”.

The mother admits that she treated her daughter violently when she began to menstruate. “It hurt my soul, but I couldn’t help screaming and hitting him. He didn’t know how to do anything else. However, after the third period she began to put on the pads without much protest. ” Currently, Vishwakarma is part of one of Kumar’s menstrual education groups.

The Samarth Project is designed to ensure that girls do not have to be abused to learn what menstruation is simply because they have a disability. The program team asks mothers to tell their daughters about her from infancy, preferably at eight or nine years old. They are encouraged to be taught in practice at least once a month how to use pads, so that girls, particularly those with an intellectual disability, remember how to do it.

The staff puts mothers and daughters in contact with gynecologists who explain how menstruation works, that during the first two years it is irregular, and that they have to see a doctor if it lasts more than a week. The specialists were included in the program after Kumar realized that mothers rarely saw a doctor, not even when their daughters had serious period-related problems, such as abnormal pain in the legs or periods of more than 15 days duration.

In the first year of the Samarth project, Kumar has initiated 60 girls with disabilities in the process of menstruation. In order to make the sessions more accessible, use comics, drawings, animation videos, braille and sign language. He says that before, the term “menstruation” did not exist in the Indian-Pakistani sign language.

“I am trying to invent a gesture that represents the word menstruation“, Explain. “The fact that it doesn’t exist shows that no one has ever told the girls about it.”

Say “no” to hysterectomy

Meenakshi Sharma, 40, had not prepared her 10-year-old daughter, affected by an intellectual disability. However, she claims that she did not have the opportunity to do so, as Kashish started menstruating when she was eight years old.

“At first I thought it had to do with her disability, but when she started bleeding every month I realized that she had her period. I tried to teach him how to use a piece of cloth as a compress, but he would get very angry. “

“Despite explaining it to him, he would take it off and throw it where he liked best, even on the table when we were eating. I felt powerless; I didn’t know how to help my daughter. Even today I continue to wash her underwear every time she has her period, ”she explains.

She adds that when her daughter started menstruating her blood ran cold every time she heard about cases of sexual assault on disabled girls. He didn’t want Kashish to get pregnant as a result of rape.

Regardless, Sharma, who has currently been through the Samarth program, says hysterectomy is not the solution for her daughter. “I have considered the different options,” he assures, “and I am no longer afraid. I will take care of her.

This text was originally published in English on the Newsdeeply website in this link.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter Y Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our newsletter.