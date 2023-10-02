Tuesday, October 3, 2023, 00:19



Ingredients: 12 slices of desalted cod; 3 garlic cloves; 1 large onion; 2 bell peppers; 3 pear tomatoes; 2 tablespoons of chorizo ​​pepper meat; extra virgin olive oil; salt; black pepper; flour.

In a low and very wide casserole, season the pieces of cod with salt and pepper, lightly flour them and fry them over maximum heat just so that the flour coating is done. We take them out to a bowl with kitchen paper to drain. We strain that oil and in it we sauté the onion, the garlic cloves and one of the peppers, all finely chopped.

After twenty minutes, we add the other pepper in wide strips. We sauté for a few minutes and add the grated tomatoes and the chorizo ​​​​meat. Over low heat we let it cook for 30 minutes, adjusting the salt almost at the end. When there are four minutes left to finish cooking, add the fish pieces, cover them with the sauce and let the stew finish.