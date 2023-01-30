“There are some airports that make you feel better, but others sink your heart and you can’t wait to get out of them.”

Norman Foster

This past January 22 at 10:30 p.m. some passengers arrived at Terminal 1 of the Mexico City International Airport from Houston. They were led through the narrow tunnels that lead from the distant rooms 29 to 36 to the main building. The tunnels, which are closed every so often to allow passengers boarding flights to pass through, would be a death trap in a fire or earthquake. The passengers took two hours to reach immigration.

“The queue began at the beginning of the tunnel that takes you to immigration,” one of them told me, who sent me photos. “The following photo is an hour later. Everything is managed by the Navy! very high TUA. I understand that the number of operations is less than or similar to that of 2018. So this is either incompetence or ill will. The arrival in Mexico from abroad is a shame. The spitting image of the third world.”

For a long time the AICM was small, but convenient, well run and functional. In recent years, however, it has become a nightmare. The delays due to saturation, the long journeys in corridors built in improvised extensions, the huge queues to go through immigration, the endless waits for luggage, the hours-long queues to take a taxi, the parking spaces with no available places, the bad smells and the dirt , are some of the factors that have turned this once dignified airport into a horror.

In 2022, 46.3 million passengers passed through the AICM. It is still significantly lower than the 50.3 million in 2019, the year before the pandemic. Dysfunctionality is not the product of saturation. Either the López Obrador government has made decisions that seek to hang the airport or the Navy has been a terrible administrator.

The AICM is still by far the country’s main airport. In 2022 it had 23.6 million arrivals against 15.1 million in Cancun. It is also one of the most expensive. According to Volaris, it charges 588 pesos for the Airport Use Fee for domestic flights and 1,116 for international flights. For decades it was extraordinarily profitable; its profits helped subsidize other airfields. Today the resources of the TUA are used to pay the debt bonds of the New International Airport of Mexico (NAIM), destroyed before its completion by the current government.

Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) charges only 285 pesos for a domestic flight and 705 for an international flight, but it cannot support itself. Its board of directors calculated its own income of 28.1 million pesos for 2023, but expenses of 2,630 million. The enormous difference is paid by the taxpayers.

The AIFA has not served to decongest the AICM. Quite the opposite. As it is not really compatible with the AICM, the ascent and descent routes of the Valley of Mexico have been redesigned to allow the operation of both, with negative consequences for the AICM. The lack of investment in the old airport, on the other hand, has led to its current unfortunate situation.

The capital’s airports are an example of how the government can spend money not to improve public services but to make them worse. Mexico City had an airport that operated quite well despite being saturated. Today it has three, one more saturated, although with fewer passengers; another shiny and empty; and one more, flooded on purpose by the government.

