The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine recognized the commission of sabotage in Russia by the special forces “Shaman”

The Shaman battalion commits acts of sabotage on the territory of Russia, Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, admitted.

The fact that the special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense are working effectively – and not only on the front line, but also behind the front line – is true, this is not news Andrey Yusovrepresentative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The battalion has been operating in Russia for over a year.

Approvedthat the main mission of the Shaman battalion is the destruction of infrastructure that is important for the Russian army. To do this, several secret raids were made on the territory of Russia, where the special forces were thrown at night by a helicopter, crossing the border at a low altitude.

Battalion "Shaman" is not a standard unit. It is a symbiosis of experience and motivation Sydneyfighter of the battalion "Shaman"

Among the tasks of the battalion is the coordination of less experienced infantry, conducting training for recruits with a special emphasis on tactics. In addition, the “shamans” are engaged in escorting their agents and partisans performing tasks on the territory of Russia. According to Yusov, highly motivated volunteers are recruited into the battalion, including those without a military education.

Among the tasks of the battalion is the elimination of high-ranking Russian officers

The Times journalists managed to talk to one of the soldiers of the special battalion with the call sign Intellect. He assures that with his colleagues he completed more than a dozen successful operations to kill Russian officers in a year and a half. He did not give any details of the operations.

We will observe the details by reading the obituaries of the same Russian generals, and not only them Andrey Yusovrepresentative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Times writes that the saboteurs use American Black Hawk helicopters for their tasks, but the military spends most of the operation on their feet. Special battalion fighters also use kamikaze drones to solve combat missions.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced an increase in Ukrainian operations in Russia

Zelensky threatened that the consequences of the actions of the Ukrainian side would become serious and tangible.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in response that “the figure in the dirty green T-shirt” should pay attention to the results of the retaliatory strikes that the Russian troops carried out in response to attacks on targets in Russia. Member of the Federation Council Vladimir Dzhabarov emphasized that the damage caused to Russian infrastructure by drones is nothing compared to the strikes of the Russian Armed Forces.