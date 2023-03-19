DPR Battalion Commander Khodakovsky said that shelling and local attacks have become more frequent

The commander of the Vostok battalion of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Alexander Khodakovsky, said that the situation at the front is escalating, as the enemy is gradually heating up the situation. He reported this in Telegram.

According to the battalion commander, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) began to carry out shelling more often, as well as local attacks.

“Talking about the impending escalation has already become a rule of good taste. I myself have repeatedly predicted an imminent activation. (…) However, the feeling of an avalanche still hangs in the air, ”explained the author of the publication.

At the same time, Khodakovsky noted that the Russian military was not wasting time and were preparing for any possible development of events. In his opinion, the army has every chance to restore its potential and even surpass it. “But it will be a little later, but for now you need to prevent the enemy from developing success,” he concluded.

On March 6, the battalion commander of the “Vostok” informed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were preparing for an offensive. It is still unknown what exactly the strike will be aimed at, but Khodakovsky suggested that Melitopol in the Zaporozhye region is to “undermine morale and disrupt logistics.”