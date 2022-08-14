DPR Battalion Commander Khodakovsky sympathized with ex-Minister Strelkov allegedly detained in Crimea

The commander of the Vostok battalion of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Alexander Khodakovsky, admitted that the first reaction to the information about the alleged detention of the ex-Minister of Defense of the Republic Igor Girkin (better known as Strelkov) in Crimea was sympathy. He posted the relevant post in his Telegram-channel.

“No considerations, no logic have yet turned on – the emotion worked first, and I took it as a basis,” the battalion commander wrote when he learned about Strelkov’s attempt to get to the front.

In his opinion, getting the former minister into the war zone, no matter what role he would play there, “would sharply strengthen his position.” “In this situation, two principles collided: the human need to contribute to the common cause and the principle when the common cause is done together,” Khodakovsky noted.

The battalion commander emphasized that at present the greatest feat for those “who have something to say is to bite their tongue.”

Earlier, Strelkov denied information about his detention, allegedly while trying to get to the Kherson Front as a volunteer on a cover passport, which he used while working in the special services.

Strelkov was the head of the DPR defense department from May to August 2014. He participated in the military conflict in the Donbass, commanded the armed forces of the DPR.