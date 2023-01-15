Combat DPR Khodakovsky: PMC “Wagner” operates the principle “I see the goal, I see no obstacles”

The commander of the “Vostok” battalion of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Alexander Khodakovsky, believes that certain methods and a well-coordinated algorithm of actions brought success to the assault units of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” in Soledar. He described their working principles in an interview with MK.RU.

According to Khodakovsky, within the group, the entire army bureaucracy has been reduced to zero, and the soldiers have a resource in their hands and competently manage it, achieving maximum efficiency.

“Everything is built there according to our principle, for real: I see the goal, I don’t see obstacles, right through, breaking all obstacles, especially if the obstacles are artificial,” the battalion commander noted.

Related materials:

Among other components of the success of PMCs, the interlocutor of the publication called the high resilience of units, a new model of combat management and organization, as well as a new model for ensuring discipline. “They introduced a number of principles: don’t loot, don’t retreat, don’t surrender, don’t let your comrades down, don’t argue with commanders, otherwise it will be regarded as the worst violation,” Khodakovsky said.

Earlier, the founder and head of Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, revealed the details of the tactics of taking Soledar. According to him, the settlement was “squeezed in pincers”, after which it was divided into parts. The entrepreneur added that all the bodies of the Ukrainian military will be sent to their homeland.

On January 13, it became known that the capture of the city blocks of Soledar was carried out by assault detachments of the Wagner PMC. This information was confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry.