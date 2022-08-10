Battalion 1944 it began as a collaboration between two studios, which came together to form Bulkhead Interactive. As a multiplayer first-person shooter set during World War II, Battalion 1944 was intended to challenge Call of Duty and Battlefield, with the developer hoping to “revive old-school FPS for the next generation”. Even after making sure Square Enix as a publisher for the game, however, things didn’t quite go that way.

In 2016, Bulkhead launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund Battalion 1944 and achieved unexpected success, hitting the funding goal in just three days and raising around $ 375,000. Part of the campaign’s success, however, is due to the developer’s promise to eventually launch PS4 and Xbox One versions in addition to the 2019 PC version. To date, backers are still waiting to play Battalion 1944 on consoles.

Now it seems that this hope will never happen: Bulkhead Interactive recently announced that it has severed ties with Square Enix and will be launching a new version of the game called Battalion: Legacy on August 16. The new version will be free and will be available on Steam. Additionally, all supporters of Kickstarter for consoles will receive a refund and the message concludes by thanking the fans for their support and apologizing for leaving everyone on hold for so long.



From the announcement as we can see, it’s not entirely clear why Bulkhead decided to part ways with Square Enix. However, immediately following the sentence announcing the division, the company said: “We want to start this exciting new chapter that we started from, focusing on the players.” This could provide a clue as to the possible conflict between the publisher and the game developer.

Source: Eurogamer