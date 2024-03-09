Madrid (AFP)

Valencia regained its victorious tone, after three matches during which it did not taste victory, by overcoming the obstacle of its guest Getafe 1-0, in the twenty-eighth round of the Spanish Football League, and Valencia’s only goal was scored by Hugo Duro (40).

Coach Ruben Baraja's team raised its score to 40 points in eighth place, while Getafe's score froze at 35 points in eleventh place.

Valencia was in dire need of grabbing the three points to maintain their chances of qualifying for one of the European competitions next season, after losing to Las Palmas 0-2 and drawing 0-0 against Seville, then Real Madrid 2-2 in the last three stages, and is currently tied with Real Sociedad seventh. Who will visit Granada at a later time, and are two points behind sixth-placed Real Betis, who will play with Villarreal on Sunday.

Doro scored his 11th goal in the league this season, placing him eighth on the list of scorers, led by English Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham with 16 goals.

Valencia and Guinea national team centre-back Mouctar Diakhaby underwent surgery in Lyon on Friday, due to a dislocation of his right knee that he suffered during the confrontation with Real Madrid last week.

The “Bats” team did not specify a time frame for Diakhaby’s return to the stadiums, but Spanish media reports indicated that the player may be absent from the stadiums for ten months.

The stage began on Friday, when the young man, Lamine Yamal, 16 years old, led his team, Barcelona, ​​the defending champion, to beat Real Mallorca 1-0, and rise to second place temporarily with 61 points, two points ahead of third Girona, which plays against Osasuna at the end of today’s competitions. Real Madrid, the leader with 66 points, will host Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Alaves will play against Rayo Vallecano, and Las Palmas will play against Athletic Bilbao, and the stage competitions will conclude on Monday with Almeria’s meeting with Seville.