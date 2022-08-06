A mathematical model developed at USP (University of São Paulo) with support from Fapesp (Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo) confirmed bats as the most likely hosts of SARS-CoV-2 and can help predict animals that can be repositories of new coronaviruses.

The results were published in the magazine Scientific Reports.

“We cross information from the S protein, the spike [a parte que se liga ao receptor humano ou animal] of different coronaviruses in a machine learning model. We arrived at the bat as the most likely initial host of SARS-CoV-2”said Irina Yuri Kawashima, first author of the work, carried out as part of her doctorate in the Interunits Postgraduate Program in Bioinformatics based at the IME (Institute of Mathematics and Statistics) at USP.

The researchers hope the model can be used in the case of new outbreaks of viruses from the same family, as it was also able to show the hosts of other coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV and MERS, which caused outbreaks in 2003 and 2012. , respectively.

“The result is an alert for the need for greater vigilance in relation to the emergence of new viruses. Deforestation and climate change, among other causes, can expose us to contact with viruses that infect animals and that can go on to infect humans.”says Ronaldo Fumio Hashimotoprofessor at IME-USP and coordinator of the study.

According to the researcher, the work is corroborated by recent studies, such as a published in 2021 in the magazine PLOS Pathogens. The article also shows the bat as the best candidate to host the coronavirus that triggered the covid-19 pandemic.

“We expected the model to first point to humans as initial hosts, not least because the SARS-CoV-2 samples we used were mostly isolated from humans. But coronaviruses have coexisted with bats for a long time. Even if they jump to another host, it takes a long time for that one to consolidate itself as the main reservoir of the virus”says Kawashima.

a new method

The inspiration for the mathematical model came from another, published in 2015 and which showed the hosts of other coronaviruses that emerged long before the current pandemic.

The USP researchers applied the model to SARS-CoV-2, but it was not successful in predicting a host consistent with the data available so far.

“When we used the model that already existed, the host it pointed to was birds. It was then that we understood that we needed to create our own tool”says Marielton dos Passos Cunhawhich performs postdoctoral internship at the Pasteur-USP Scientific Platform and is another co-author of the study.

The USP scientists then substituted the type of biological information used as a starting point for the analyses. While the 2015 model considered the so-called dinucleotides of protein S –pieces of RNA that contain certain information from the viral genome–, in the new model a technique known as relative use of synonymous codons, also of protein S, was applied.

Codons are combinations of 3 nucleotides (units that form the genetic material, in this case, viral RNA) that encode an amino acid (unit that forms proteins). Synonymous codons are those that encode the same amino acid, and each organism has a “preference” in the use of these (use bias), which can be measured by the RSCU. Thus, this measure can be applied to a given viral RNA, where patterns are obtained that may be linked to the adaptation of a virus to a given host.

Crossing the data, the model was able to accurately show the natural hosts of the other coronaviruses, as well as SARS-CoV-2. With this, they hope that, in a new emergence of viruses from the Coronaviridae family, the tool can show its main host.

“Knowing the 1st host of the virus is very interesting in directing the most basic research and surveillance of new viruses. Machine learning models work very well and are relatively inexpensive to produce, but are heavily dependent on available data. Therefore, it is vital to encourage the study of new viruses, collecting samples from wild animals, sequencing the viral genomes and making them available in public databases”says Cunha.

With information gives Agência FAPESP.