A group of German researchers made an extraordinary discovery about the behavior of bats in flight. Using heart rate transmitters, they recorded an impressive heart rate: up to 900 beats per minute during flight. This research, led by the Max Planck Institute for Animal Behavior in Radolfzellhas provided valuable data not only on the energy consumption of these animals, but also on their ability to adapt to climate changes.

In bats, a heart that beats strongly

When they are in flight, their heart rate can reach a rate of 900 beats per minute (bpm). During the resting phase, however, this frequency can drop to only 6 beats per minute. This phenomenon allows them to save energy when it is not needed. To better understand this remarkable behavior, researchers attached lightweight heart rate transmitters to bats and followed them during their nighttime flights aboard a small plane.

The discovery, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciencesrepresents an absolute novelty in the field of bat studies.

“At a frequency of 900 beats per minute, it sounds to our ears like a single, very high-pitched sound,” he comments. Lara Keicherwho led the research team.

Thanks to the recordings made, the researchers were able to observe that the Males of the Common Noctulea bat widespread throughout Europe, consume up to 42% more energy during the summer. This increase in energy consumption is due to the fact that in summer bats hunt for longer periods, devouring up to 2,500 mosquitoes nightly.

In spring, these little animals enter a sort of hibernation called daytime numbnessan energy-saving state in which the heart rate is reduced to a minimum. “We observed that in the spring, when they wake up, bats increase their heart rate in just a few minutes, going from 6 to 900 bpm,” explains Keicher.

Climate adaptation

The study conducted by the researchers of the Institute Max Planck not only offers a detailed overview of the energetic behavior of these mammals, but may also have significant implications to understand how these animals can adapt to climate change. As global temperatures rise, bats’ ability to regulate their metabolism and heart rate could become crucial to their survival.

The transmitters used in the study emit an acoustic signal that corresponds to the bats’ heart rate, allowing researchers to record precise data via a radio receiver. These transmitters have only been worn by bats for a few daysensuring that the natural behaviour of the animals was not altered.

The ability of bats to switch from an extremely low to an extremely high heart rate in a short time is a remarkable example of evolutionary adaptation. This mechanism allows them to save energy during periods of inactivity and to maximize energy efficiency during hunting.

The results of this research offer new insights into the biology and behavior of bats, underlining the importance to continue studying these animals to better understand how they can adapt to future environmental changes. extraordinary ability of bats to regulate their heartbeat represents a unique adaptation that could be provide useful information for other species as well.

