The hypothesis of the close relationship between the emerging corona virus and bats has returned to the fore after a new type of epidemic was found in British bats, following a university study conducted by an ecology student researching her thesis in her last year.

In details, Evana Murphy, a student at the University of East Anglia, who is 22 years old, found a new type of virus after collecting bat droppings in Gloucestershire, in an incident that is considered the first of its kind in which “sarbecovirus” was found, which is the umbrella term for a number of Viruses, including the SARS virus, which causes Corona.

According to the research, the new virus, RhGH01, cannot infect humans in this current state, but the risk still exists if a person infected with Corona comes into contact with a bat with the new version of the virus, which makes the possibility of transforming the epidemic and infecting humans possible.

A research paper co-authored by each of the specialized organizations in London said that preventing the transmission of Sars-CoV-2 to bats is critical in the current global vaccination campaign against this virus, according to what was reported by the “Daily Mail” newspaper. The new Corona and its relationship with bats is still a mystery that baffles scientists despite the long months since its appearance.

However, a team of scientists from the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States had reached last February, to find out the cause of the outbreak of the new Corona virus, in China, which was behind bats.

According to the results of the scientific team’s research, the mechanisms of environmental change in southern China and surrounding areas have led to a sharp increase in the diversity of bat species, which has been described as the cause of the outbreak of the epidemic.

The scientists found that global climate change, rising temperatures, increased sunlight and carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, altered the composition of vegetation cover and the natural habitats of animals in many regions of the world.

It is worth noting that scientists had identified 3000 types of coronaviruses that are currently present around the world, and each type of these animals carries an average of 2.7 corona virus, but most of the corona viruses that bats transmit do not transmit to humans.