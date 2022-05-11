Batora: Lost Haven he returned to show himself in a trailer during the Nintendo Indie World on Nintendo Switchwith exit period set for this autumn, pending a more precise date in this regard.

Developed by the Italian team Stormind Games, Batora: Lost Haven is a particular action adventure that mixes elements in style action RPG hack and flash to real moments from puzzle game, moving from one situation to another with a great deal of variety. As we also reported in our recent Batora trial: Lost Haven, it is a very interesting title, therefore arriving this autumn 2022 on PC and consoles, including of course Nintendo Switch, the protagonist version of this new trailer.

The particular world of Batora, threatened by a disturbing dark entity, is all based on thealternation of light and shadow, which features the combat system and also the setting of the puzzles. As reported in the dedicated article, the “bipolar” mechanics of the combat system manages to enrich the clashes by forcing you to change approach and attack and defense system continuously, which joins the other particularities between gameplay and narration.

The puzzle component still feels like a somewhat inconsistent juxtaposition with the overall gameplay mechanism but works well for varying the action with a few puzzles, as well as the choices can keep the focus on the story and its possible evolutions alive.