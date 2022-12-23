Batora: Lost Haven he is the protagonist of the inevitable trailer with i accolades of the international press, which apparently welcomed the latest title developed by the Italian team Stormind Games in a generally positive way.

In our review of Batora: Lost Haven we talked about how the combat system is valid and pleasant, although the risk of repetitiveness is around the corner as well as a plot that unfortunately is not told at the right pace.

The protagonist of this action RPG is Avril, a girl who, after a catastrophe that devastates the world, acquires a series of special powers and becomes the only hope for saving the planet.

“The choices made during her interplanetary journey will change the fate of the universe, and it will be up to Avril to decide who to trust, soon discovering that the line between good and evil is much finer than it seems,” reads the synopsis of Batora: Lost Haven.