Pier Paolo Pasolini was with the police in 1968: but today she ran to the left to mystify him after the events in Florence and Pisa

There is a great rush among left-wing intellectuals to deny, excusatio non petita, accusatio manifestan incontrovertible fact: Pier Paolo Pasolini, in the Valle Giulia riots in 1968 he was with the students. Let's go back to that first March 1968 where there were massive street clashes between university students and the police. For the Movement it was a question of regaining the Faculty of Architecture in Valle Giulia, which had just been vacated by the Police on the initiative of the Rector. One of the first truncheons that flew hit the already large face of a young Giuliano Ferrara who was injured and then Paolo Liguori, Ernesto Galli della Loggia, Marco Lombardo Radice and Oreste Scalzone took it. All left-wing, with some who later veered decidedly right.

Among the truncheons there was an unsuspecting Michele Placido, who as a son of the South was in the police. Pier Paolo Pasolini, icon of the left, wrote for the magazine Nuovi Argomenti (founded by Alberto Moravia) an article that will make history, “The PCI to young people” which came out in the April-June 1968 issue, therefore a few months after the events of Valle Giulia.

Pasolini writes:

“Is sad. The controversy against the PCI should have been made in the first half of the past decade. You are late, children. And it doesn't matter if you weren't born yet then. Now journalists from all over the world (including those on television) lick your ass (as I believe they still say in university language). no, friends. You have faces like daddy's boys. Good breed does not lie. You have the same bad eye. You are fearful, uncertain, desperate (very good!) but you also know how to be domineering, blackmailing and confident: petty-bourgeois prerogatives, friends. When you fought with the police yesterday in Valle Giulia, I sympathized with the police! Because policemen are children of poor people. They come from the suburbs, whether rural or urban.”

“But policemen are the children of poor people”, this is one of the characterizing points of the article where a true and new interpretation is given, an interpretation that contained in essence all the contradictions of a left that over time would become the opposite of what it was at the beginning.

Renunciation of Marx and heterogenesis of goals and adherence to the myths of the upper middle class which today are called armochromist, battle over electric tricycles and similar, eviscerated love for luxury and wealth, penthouses in historic centres, restricted traffic zone exhibited as a passport to power, hypocrisy spread liberally, useless multicolored flags to then support Peace and always prepare for War, villas in Capalbio, in short, all those elements that contributed to the collapse of the global left. But Pasolini, as an uncomfortable, apocalyptic and non-integrated intellectual (he was kicked out of the PCI for homosexuality) had already seen everything and had even written it.

Now, after the events in Pisa and Florence, with the officers beating students, there is, as we said at the beginning, a mad rush on the left to explain, interpret, soften, emulsify this article which however weighs like a boulder on the left-wing intelligentsia, because Pasolini, unlike politicians and journalists in the area, he hated hypocrisy and realized what had just happened and what would happen more and more in the future. So one started pathetic climb of Repubblica and the Press to climb the soap wall of ideology, from which, as we know, one falls disastrously. It had happened then too, nothing new under the sun, says Ecclesiastes: “Popolo” and “Corriere della sera”, “Newsweek” and “Monde” will lick your ass. You are their children, their hope, their future: By the way, the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano announced in unsuspecting times that next year an event on Pasolini will be held which already disturbs the sleep of priests and priestesses of the Single Thought.