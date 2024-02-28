“My assessment” of the defeat in the 2024 regional elections in Sardinia is that “if, despite the centre-right lists having the majority of votes, we were unable to win with the presidential candidate, something was wrong. I'm sorry but I think the defeats are also an opportunity to question ourselves. I take it as a spur to improve and do even more and better.” Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tg2post, interviewed by the director Antonio Preziosi.

From the G7 to the marches, passing through the PNRR and government bonds, the prime minister touched on various topics during the interview.

Processions

“I think that to correctly judge what happened it is useful to recount some numbers: since 7 October, the date of the Hamas attack against Israel, there have been over a thousand demonstrations in Italy, in those demonstrations there have been 26 officers injured. In 2023 the officers injured in the demonstrations were a total of 120, the cases in which there were problems in these demonstrations, moments of tension, are 3%”, stated Meloni after what happened in Pisa. “The lessons on authoritarian government from those who fired water cannons at defenseless workers sitting perfectly still on the ground or who chased Italians alone on the beach with drones are also not”, he then stated, underlining: adding: “I think it is It is very dangerous to remove the support of the institutions from those who risk their safety every day to guarantee ours, it is a game that can become very dangerous.”

“Unlike what happened in other European countries, we have chosen not to ban demonstrations in favor of Palestine. Here, freedom of demonstration is guaranteed regardless of what it is for – the prime minister continued -. In other countries it is not This was the case, we chose to guarantee them, there were many demonstrations but the data say that the very complex management of public order was objectively a management for which in 97% of cases there were no problems”.

Meloni continued: “A few hours ago there were 50 self-employed people from social centers who attacked a police car in Turin to free an immigrant who had to be repatriated. How many of those who in recent days have attacked the police in such a way indiscriminately do they also want to express solidarity with these agents who are doing their job?”.

“In some cases there have been problems, if there are errors, responsibilities, abuses, they clearly must be sanctioned. But we cannot talk about the police only when something doesn't work, because in all other cases, in cases in which there were 120 police officers who ended up in hospital, who were injured to ensure public order, our safety and perhaps even with inadequate salaries, no one said thank you to them”, he said again.

“Then perhaps it is time to do this too, say thank you to the police for the work they do every day. It being understood that if someone clearly makes a mistake they must intervene and be sanctioned as required by our law”, he added the prime minister.

Reforms

It's still. With the premiership “we have not touched the powers of the Quirinale” it is “the left trying to shield itself behind the figure of the President of the Republic with respect to whom we have been very careful, we did not want to touch his powers”.

Pnrr

On the Pnrr “we are doing everything that needs to be done and I am very optimistic”, Meloni said again in the interview. “We are doing our best – assures the Prime Minister -: we have already spent 45 billion of resources, in a phase in which we were concentrated above all on planning and tenders, therefore we are now entering the heart of the expenditure of resources. We have precisely brought into The last Council of Ministers issued a further decree which allows us to further simplify the rules and bureaucracy and to speed up the implementation of the Pnrr and allows us to intervene even when there are delays”.

State bonds

As for the results achieved by the value BTPs, “I interpret it as a sign of confidence on the part of citizens, savers and as a response to a strategy that we have implemented to bring public debt back into the hands of Italians as much as possible, because it allows us to lend a hand to Italians in securing their savings and, on the other hand, it also allows us to be more master of our destiny, because when your public debt is in your hands you are less subjected to external pressure”.

G7

“The G7 is a great opportunity and a great commitment but also a great opportunity to put our interests at the center of global politics”, Meloni said then.