The rumors about Apple products by 2025 They are already generating excitement, but it seems that there is a clear favorite who could overtake everyone. The person in charge of revealing this information is the analyst. BloombergMark Gurman, who assured on his social networks that the iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 and the new iPad Air will arrive in spring 2025, but before all of them the new one will arrive MacBook Air with M4 processor.

The MacBook Air with M4 processor will be Apple’s first product in 2025

According to Gurman, the MacBook Air with M4 chip It could be launched earlier than the previous devices, possibly between January and March, although no exact date was given. This announcement could be made through a press release, which makes sense considering that it would be a minor update without big news.

The new MacBook Air with M4, compatible with macOS 15.2 According to Apple, it would not modify its design or other key aspects, but it would include the new processor and would arrive with 16GB RAM as a base. Both 13- and 15-inch models were mentioned as compatible with this version of macOSwhich could have been an oversight by the company or a sign that the launch is closer than expected.

The M4 chip is a real revolution

Manufactured from a second-generation three-nanometer process, the M4 chips are the most advanced range that exists in a personal computer.

Combined with machine learning accelerators in the CPU, an advanced GPU, faster unified memory, and a faster, more efficient Neural Engine, Apple chips offer a great performance for artificial intelligence (AI).

Likewise, together with a faster unified memorythese chips include a higher memory bandwidththis way large language models and other large projects are processed with extreme fluidity and on the device itself.





