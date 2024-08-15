Batman x Crocs Classic Clog Batmobile are inspired by Michael Keaton’s Batman Batmobile and although they are already available in Europe, they are expected to be available on this side of the world in the coming weeks.

The Crocs Classic Clog now features the classic 1989 Batmobile design. The recognizable design of Batman’s vehicle can now be taken everywhere. Its shiny black design is very similar to the super car, so it has an aggressive and futuristic aesthetic.

All the unique details of the Batmobile are on your feet, from the large exhaust, the rear spoiler or the rear fins, to the red and yellow lights or the front itself, that make us want it more and more. Another great detail is the Bat-Signal Jibbitz on the instep. Without a doubt, every detail pays tribute to Gotham’s vigilante.

When are the Batman x Crocs Classic Clog Batmobile coming?

The Batman x Crocs will go on sale in the United States, everything indicates that they will be available on September 17, 2024. They will be priced at $70 and will be available for adults in the official site and in select stores.

