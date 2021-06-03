Can you imagine the hero of Gotham fighting hand to hand against the drug traffickers or the assaults on public transport? Batman: the world is the new saga that could make it possible. This project of Dc comics will take the hero to 14 countries among which stand out Brazil Y Mexico.

It was the Mexican artist Alberto chimal that in his official count shared this great news. In the art he has shown, we can see part of the famous Palace of Fine Arts, famous building of the Mexico City next to a sinister figure that covers Batman. This comic will be available in all countries where it will take place.

What is Batman: The World?

In this comic, Batman reflects on his life in Gotham, how you have protected your city and inhabitants. However, he realizes that injustice and criminality know no borders. So, he decides to travel to several countries where he will fight the crime that afflicts them. Each country will have its team of local artists who will perform that number.

In the case of Mexico, Alberto chimal will write the script of the story, while Rulo Valdes will make the illustrations and the corresponding art:

But they will not be the only ones. In order to Brazil, the writer will be Carlos Estefan Y Pedro Mauro, well-known Brazilian artist, will perform the art. At the moment, they have not given details about the stories for Batman: the world. However, we cannot help but look forward to your arrival.

